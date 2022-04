URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30. * WHERE...Baffin Bay and Upper Laguna Madre, Corpus Christi and. Nueces Bays and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas. out 20...

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO