Deputies looking for runaway teen in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies are looking for 15-year-old My’Anna Mindledolph.

Mindledolph was last seen at 105-B Old Wheeler Court. She is 5’4 and 117 lbs.

If you have any information, please contact Investigator Dyer at 706-541-1044.

