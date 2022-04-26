Deputies looking for runaway teen in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies are looking for 15-year-old My’Anna Mindledolph.
Mindledolph was last seen at 105-B Old Wheeler Court. She is 5’4 and 117 lbs.
If you have any information, please contact Investigator Dyer at 706-541-1044.
