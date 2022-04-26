ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Deputies looking for runaway teen in Columbia County

By Ashlyn Williams
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qtKSO_0fKr2cGm00

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies are looking for 15-year-old My’Anna Mindledolph.

Mindledolph was last seen at 105-B Old Wheeler Court. She is 5’4 and 117 lbs.

If you have any information, please contact Investigator Dyer at 706-541-1044.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
WJBF

Person found shot to death on Old Savannah Road Monday morning

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Monday morning, around 7:23 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road in reference to a deceased person. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim that had been shot at least one time. More Crime News: Man dies following shooting in Augusta One person dead following domestic […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Missing 78-year-old Columbia County man found dead in apparent suicide

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Robert Caldwell’s body was located after an apparent suicide. COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a missing man. They say 78-year old Robert Caldwell was last seen in the area of the Publix […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Suspicious death on Conklin Lane ruled a homicide; victim identified

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies and the Richmond County Coroner’s Office are invesitgating a homicide on Conklin Lane in Augusta. The Richmond County Coroner has identified the victim has 29-year-old Brittany Kristina Dougherty of Augusta. Deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Conklin Lane on Tuesday, April 19th at 11:54 am in […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Evans, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Columbia County, GA
WJBF

Pedestrian struck on Columbia Road

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by a car. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before 5:00 a.m. at the intersection of Columbia Road and North Belair Road. At one point, both lanes of traffic were shut down, but […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Arrest made in deadly shooting at Circle K in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One person is dead after a shooting at a gas station and a suspect is in custody. The coroner says just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night, 52-year-old Jenefer Herron was shot at least once. It happened at the Circle K located at 1739 Walton Way. NewsChannel 6 was told Herron got into […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Two people involved in Augusta armed robbery sought

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating two people believed to be involved in an armed robbery. It happened on the 1900 block of Broad Street. The two people were last seen walking north on Curry Street. Anyone with information about the individuals, please contact Inv. Sean Morrow […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#105 B Old Wheeler Court#Nexstar Media Inc
WJCL

Baby boy surrendered under Daniel's Law at South Carolina hospital

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
GREENWOOD, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

Arrest made in Hopkins Street shooting that wounded one

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 20-year-old Octavious Princeton Small was arrested Sunday and booked into Charles B. Webster Detention Center on one charge of Aggravated Assault and one charge of Possession of a Firearm or Knife During a Crime after injuring someone in a shooting two-and-half months ago. According to the original incident report, multiple witnesses […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Three arrested for Aggravated Assault at Diamond Lakes on Easter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three men were arrested for an aggravated assault on a juvenile and his friend at Diamond Lakes Park on Easter Sunday. Deputies responded to the scene at 6:45 pm in reference to a gunshot wound. Once they were on the scene, they met with one of the victims who said three […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Man dies following shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta. The victim is identified as JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen. Investigators say he was shot at least once on the 3700 Blk. Oslo Road.  He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy