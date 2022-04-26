ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Primera man accused of abusing dogs set for trial

By Nathaniel Puente
 2 days ago

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of animal cruelty will soon face trial.

Jonathan Sanchez, 21, appeared in court on Monday where his trial date was set for June 6. Sanchez is charged with two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Monday was originally supposed to be the beginning of Sanchez’s trial but a motion for continuance was filed, setting the trial date in June. However, a judge affirmed that there would be no more continuance, in this case, past the June 6 date.

Sanchez was charged in March 2021 after a complaint was made about possible animal cruelty occurring at a home in Primera. Officers obtained videos that show a man hitting a German shepherd multiple times and swinging a cocker spaniel over a table by the leash.

Police determined Sanchez was the man in the video and issued warrants for his arrest. He turned himself over to Primera police shortly after.

In his initial court appearance, Sanchez stated that his behavior was normal.

“Those animals weren’t cruelly treated,” said Sanchez in March 2021. “A lot of people hit their dogs…[it] shouldn’t be a crime.”

After this appearance, a Cameron County judge ruled that Sanchez should be removed as the dogs’ owner.

Sanchez pleaded not guilty to the charges in April 2021.

