The pivot to digital channels during the pandemic enabled quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and fast-casual chains not only to survive the global health crisis, but to thrive in its aftermath. In fact, online spending at some restaurants increased nearly 200% within the first few months of the pandemic’s onset, and many restaurants are now facing a whole new struggle as digital ordering and delivery show no signs of waning two years into the crisis while restaurants welcome back in-house dining.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO