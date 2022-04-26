ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Madison Cawthorn Cited For Carrying Handgun Through Airport Security — Again

By David Moye
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIE5j_0fKr1H2G00

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) was cited on a misdemeanor weapons charge for trying to bring a handgun through a security checkpoint at North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday, police said.

The gun was a loaded Staccato C2 9 mm semi-automatic, Charlotte ABC affiliate WSOC-TV reported, citing three unnamed sources.

The weapon was found by TSA security screeners in a bag at the checkpoint, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

“Mr. Cawthorn stated that that the firearm was his and he was cooperative” with the officers, police said in a statement on Twitter .

Police seized the gun and issued Cawthorn a citation on a charge of possessing a dangerous weapon on city property, a misdemeanor violation of city ordinance. The far-right lawmaker was then released, which police said was “normal procedure.”

Cawthorn didn’t immediately answer HuffPost’s request for comment.

It’s the second time Carthorn has been caught trying to bring firearms through airport security. In February 2021, he was stopped by security at Asheville Regional Airport in North Carolina while trying to board a plane with an unloaded gun and a magazine loaded with ammunition in his carry-on bag.

He said in a statement that it was just a mistake, explaining that he often uses his carry-on bag to carry guns and ammo when he’s not traveling.

Cawthorn’s latest airport encounter adds to a record of newsmaking that has nothing to do with politics.

Last week, Politico published photos of Cawthorn dressed in women’s lingerie . Cawthorn, who touts “traditional” gender values, dismissed the pictures as “goofy vacation photos.”

In March, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol released a video showing Cawthorn surrendering his license in a March 3 traffic stop.

Twitter users had things to say about his latest gun-related dust-up.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 8

Viva Satire!
2d ago

NOW on Paramount+: Rep Madison Cawthorn stars in the reboot of the infamous "Twilight Zone" Episode, "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet"! Also starring Rep Taylor Greene as theMutant on the Plane Wing!

Reply(2)
7
Fred Lesner
2d ago

Go directly to jail, do not pass go, like any other person or criminal who brings a gun to the airport undeclared, loaded, and not properly secured

Reply
6
Related
Vice

Madison Cawthorn Is Having a Hell of a Week

Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn simply cannot keep it together right now. The North Carolina congressman, up for reelection and facing several primary opponents in a state where early voting begins on Thursday, was issued a citation by Charlotte police Tuesday for trying to bring a loaded gun through a TSA checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

American Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to seat for attacking crew hit with record fine

An American Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to her seat after she attacked crew members aboard a flight last summer has been hit with a fine of nearly $82,000 - the largest penalty ever - from the US Federal Aviation Administration.“If you are on an airplane, don’t be a jerk and don’t endanger the flight crews and fellow passengers. If you do, you will be fined by the FAA,” US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said in announcing the fine.The passenger was flying from Dallas, Texas, to Charlotte in North Carolina on 6 July on an American flight....
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Madison, NC
Narcity USA

A Woman Who Was Duct-Taped Into Her Airline Seat Just Got A Record Fine For Being A 'Jerk'

A U.S. woman has been handed a record-setting fine for her out-of-control antics on an American Airlines flight last year, when she had to be duct-taped into her seat. The woman reportedly attacked and bit a flight attendant after demanding to be let off the plane and even tried to open a door mid-flight, the New York Post reports. Video showing her duct-taped in place after the incident spread widely on TikTok at the time.
DALLAS, TX
WBTW News13

Mark Meadows, former Trump chief of staff, removed as North Carolina registered voter

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, has been removed from North Carolina’s list of registered voters after documents showed he lived in Virginia and voted in that state’s 2021 election, officials said ON Wednesday. Questions arose about Meadows last month, when state Attorney General Josh Stein’s […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WNCT

Boy on tarmac steals the show at Biden’s arrival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show. When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir. You could predict the lineup […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Poundstone
Person
Arne Duncan
CBS News

2 unruly flight passengers could face largest-ever fines from the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it wants to impose its largest-ever fines on two airline passengers involved in violent incidents last summer. The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of $81,950 against a passenger who struck a flight attendant on the head, tried to open a cabin door and headbutted, spit at and tried to kick crew members and passengers even after she was placed in flexible handcuffs. The incident happened on an American Airlines flight last July and the passenger was later arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Airport Police#Guns#Security Checkpoint#Abc#Wsoc Tv
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Indiana town sued after rescinding police officer job, allegedly because of man’s HIV status

The town of Clarksville, Indiana, was hit with a federal lawsuit after prosecutors said a man lost a job offer as a police officer because of his HIV status. The Justice Department filed the lawsuit on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, saying the town of roughly 22,300 violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when it rescinded the man's offer. Discrimination against people with HIV became illegal in 2008 as part of an amendment to the ADA.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Democrats call for TSA to address guns at airports after Madison Cawthorn caught trying to bring one on plane

The Democratic leaders of two major committees sent a letter to the Transportation Security Administration about its plans to address guns on airplanes after Republican Representative Madison Cawthorn was caught trying to transport a gun on an airplane.Representatives Bennie Thompson, who is chairman of the the House Homeland Security Committee, and Bonnie Watson Coleman, who is chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security, sent a letter to TSA Administrator David Pekoske.The letter specifically highlighted how Mr Cawthorn, the embattled North Carolina Congressman, was recently cited for carrying a 9mm gun at Charlotte-Douglas Airport, as WSOC9 reported. This was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Man who defaced Pride mural in Florida ordered to write 25-page essay on Pulse shooting

A man who defaced a Florida LBGTQ memorial has been ordered to write a 25-page essay on the Pulse nightclub shooting and its 49 victims. Alexander Jerich, 20, pleaded guilty last month to criminal mischief and reckless driving in connection with a June 2021 incident in which he left 15-foot tire marks across a newly unveiled Pride flag intersection in Delray Beach, court documents show.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
HuffPost

HuffPost

40K+
Followers
2K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy