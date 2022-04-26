ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Broward mayor honors two 911 dispatchers for their service

By Lorena Estrada
WSVN-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday afternoon, Broward County Mayor Michael Udine honored two 911 dispatchers for their service. “It’s a rewarding job, I’ve been doing it for 35 years, and I don’t regret a day I joined,” said Cheri Fodera. Fodera was on duty Feb. 2, 2021 when...

wsvn.com

Comments / 1

Related
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#911#Fbi Agents#Dispatcher#Fbi#Cpr
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Click10.com

Group beats man with object, shoots him in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a man was beaten and shot in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning. The incident was reported around 11:45 a.m. in the area of Southwest 187th Avenue and 240th Street. According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find the victim...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Teacher escapes losing job for discussing student’s gender identity

A South Florida high school teacher who almost lost her job for discussing a student’s gender identity in class should be able to stay in the classroom, a state judge ruled this week. The case is a twist on Florida’s “don’t say gay” controversy, which has focused on whether teachers will be silenced from making supportive comments about gay and transgender people. This teacher, Vally Jan-Louis ...
MIAMI, FL
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Miami

Man Arrested in Broward in 2016 Murder of Dallas Attorney

A man has been arrested in Broward County in connection with the 2016 murder of a prominent Dallas attorney, authorities said. Steven Benton Aubrey, 61, was arrested Wednesday in Oakland Park and booked into the Broward jail on a murder charge, records showed. Aubrey was given a $2 million bond...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DUI driver critically injured in head-on collision in West Boca, deputies say

A Plantation man crashed into a car in West Boca Saturday, causing critical injuries to himself and minor injuries to his passenger and the other driver, deputies said. Efrain Garcia-Poveda was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol when he lost control of his car, crossed the center median, and got into a head-on collision with Aaron Latham, of Boca Raton, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

From dump to movie studio? Fort Lauderdale working on that script

The old Wingate incinerator site, a long vacant parcel with an infamous past, might finally have a well-heeled, name-in-lights suitor in the form of a movie studio. A former Superfund site, the city-owned land was once home to a municipal incinerator that left soil and water contaminated with a toxic brew. The 61-acre parcel was cleaned up two decades ago, but has failed to draw any ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy