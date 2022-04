COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two South Carolina men are on President Joe Biden’s clemency list. Christopher Gunter, of Columbia, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base, 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, and 100 kilograms or more of marijuana; possession with intent to distribute a quantity of marijuana and a quantity of MDMA.

