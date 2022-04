First, I’m not saying this bus is occupied. What caught my attention was the curtains in the windows, which suggest someone is looking for privacy. Let’s just say it could be occupied. We’re in a tight housing market and with raging inflation, a lot of working-class people are doing their best to survive. Living on an old bus would be better than living in Rock Creek Canyon, which isn’t far from where I snapped the picture.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO