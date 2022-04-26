ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Disneyland drops mask requirement on enclosed transportation

By Claudia Amezcua
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HBYjy_0fKqzjS800

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGTV) – The Disneyland Resort will no longer require guests to wear face masks while riding in enclosed transportation like resort busses and the Monorail.

Previously, visitors had been required to wear a face mask in enclosed transportation. The mask mandate remains for visitors two and older visiting health settings like First Aid.

The updated guidelines still recommend visitors wear a face mask when indoors and using enclosed transportation but it's not required.

In February , the resort lifted the mask requirement for all vaccinated visitors, except when using enclosed transportation.

For more information on The Disneyland Resort face-covering guidelines, click here .

Related: Mask policies at San Diego, Southern California theme parks

Comments / 0

Related
Jennifer Still

Disneyland's First Customer Still Uses His Lifetime Pass Every Year — 67 Years Later

Mary Poppins dances with a young girl at DisneylandiStock/smckenzie. In July 1955, Dave MacPherson was a 22-year-old college student who happened to be the first person in line at Disneyland's California park ticket window at 2 a.m. on opening day. That made him the first person to buy his ticket on July 18, a distinction that earned him a lifetime pass to the theme park. Now, 67 years later, he still uses it.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
GATOR 99.5

Hotels Hope You Never Find Out About These Dirty Secrets

There are four dirty secrets in the hotel industry that they never want you to learn about. Reddit went viral after someone asked hotel employees to spill their dirtiest secrets. And we won't blame you if you switch to camping after this. Here are four things hotels won't tell you:
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Icon Getting a Major Makeover

The Las Vegas Strip has pretty much the biggest and best of everything. The city, of course, has iconic casinos from Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited Report that range from glitzy and glamorous to bordering on kitsch.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#First Aid
Ash Jurberg

The Orange County man giving away billions

I write about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. These articles look at how they built their businesses and developed their wealth. But when I write these articles, readers always comment and ask me what these billionaires do to give back to their community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
TheStreet

Caesars Las Vegas Quietly Eliminates a Well-Loved Loyalty Perk

Before the pandemic hit, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report had the best player loyalty program in the casino business. In addition to typical perks like waived resort fees, free parking, early access to tickets, and special lines at buffets, check-in, and at other venues, the casino company offered one special perk that MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report never offered.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Architectural Digest

The Best Carry-On Luggage for Smooth and Stylish Travels

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether you’ve got a bucket list trip around the corner or a last-minute weekend getaway in tow, we think you might benefit from...
LIFESTYLE
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy