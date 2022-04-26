ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Virginia Tech lands Memphis freshman transfer John Camden

Augusta Free Press
 3 days ago

With Keve Aluma headed to the NBA Draft, Virginia Tech was able to lessen the blow of losing their star forward, landing Memphis transfer John Camden. The former four-star star recruit has four years of eligibility...

augustafreepress.com

Augusta Free Press

Hartigan knocks in three to lead No. 7 Virginia Tech past JMU, 11-8

Conor Hartigan had a three-RBI night against his former team on Wednesday to lead No. 7 Virginia Tech past James Madison, 11-8, during the teams’ back-and-forth affair at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park. Hartigan – who played at JMU from 2018 to 2021 – went 2-for-5 for...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech big David N’Guessan enters transfer portal

The Virginia Tech’s men’s basketball team has seen another player enter the transfer portal. Forward David N’Guessan is the latest Hokie to enter, according to multiple reports on Thursday. A 6-foot-9 forward departs after his sophomore season where he was a key bench player for the ACC...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Matt Moore sets Virginia career points record at Senior Night

With two goals and six assists, Virginia attackman Matt More passed Steele Stanwick on Virginia’s all-time career points list in the Cavaliers’ 20-10 win over Lafayette (4-11) at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday night. At Virginia’s Senior Night, fifth-year Moore finished Thursday’s contest with 271 career points, including...
HOCKEY
Augusta Free Press

New Duke hoops coach Jon Scheyer completes nation’s No. 1 class

Duke men’s basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has announced the final two members of the Blue Devils’ 2022 freshman class with the signing of Mark Mitchell and Christian Reeves. Duke’s incoming class is rated No. 1 nationally in ESPN’s 2022 class rankings. The class has also received top...
DURHAM, NC
Augusta Free Press

Series Notes: #11 Virginia, #7 Virginia Tech set to battle at The Dish

No. 11 Virginia (32-10, 13-8 ACC) will host No. 7 Virginia Tech (29-9, 12-7 ACC) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash at Disharoon Park beginning Friday at 6 p.m. The three-game series continues Saturday with a 4 p.m. first pitch and concludes on Sunday at 1 p.m. All three games will air on ACCNX and WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM).
BLACKSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Longwood names Erika Lang-Montgomery women’s basketball coach

Erika Lang-Montgomery has been successful at every stop in her career: as a player in the Southeastern Conference, in a decade as a Division II head coach, and as a Division I assistant at multiple Power 5 programs – most recently the University of Florida, where she helped lead a program that surged to a Top 15 ranking last season and the NCAA Tournament.
FARMVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

George Mason lands New Mexico transfer Saquan Singleton

George Mason basketball head coach Kim English announced that former University of New Mexico student-athlete Saquan Singleton will join the Patriot program for the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-6-inch guard played the past two seasons for the Lobos after beginning his career at Hutchinson CC. The Bronx native started 30 games...
FAIRFAX, VA
Augusta Free Press

North Carolina rebounds from sweep at UVA, defeats Liberty, 8-1

The North Carolina jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, downing the Liberty Flames, 8-1, Wednesday afternoon at Boshamer Stadium. The Tar Heels benefited from two Flames errors in the second inning to build a 5-0 advantage. Liberty catcher Gray Betts hit his fourth home run of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Richmond bats held to five hits against Baysox pitching in 10-0 loss

After producing a shutout victory on Tuesday, the Richmond Flying Squirrels were shut out, 10-0, by the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday night at The Diamond. The Flying Squirrels pitching staff allowed a season-high eight walks and match a season-high six runs in one inning. Richmond (9-8) left 10 runners on base and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Four ACC players selected in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

Four ACC football players were selected in the first round of the 2022 National Football League Draft Thursday night in Las Vegas. NC State’s Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu, a versatile 6-4, 320-pound offensive lineman from Charlotte, North Carolina, was the first ACC player selected at No. 6 by the Carolina Panthers. The 2021 ACC Blocking Trophy award winner, Ekwonu was a unanimous first-team All-American and a first-team All-ACC performer last year. Ekwonu is NC State’s third first-round pick in the last five NFL Drafts. He is the first ACC offensive lineman taken in the top six picks since Virginia’s D’Brickashaw Ferguson was taken fourth overall in 2006.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Augusta Free Press

Rizer’s big hit snaps Norfolk’s slide in 6-3 win

The Norfolk Tides (12-10) rallied from a three-run deficit in the seventh to defeat the Gwinnett Stripers (9-13), 6-3, on Thursday night. Johnny Rizer completed the comeback with a two-out, two-run single in the seventh, to cap a four-run frame. He now has a team-high nine RBI with two outs.
NORFOLK, VA
Augusta Free Press

Hillcats split Wednesday doubleheader with the Salem Red Sox

Lynchburg (8-9) won the first game of a Wednesday doubleheader 4-3, while Salem (9-8) won game two, 8-0. In game one, the Hillcats played from behind for most of the game. Salem scored two runs in the top of the third on a sacrifice fly by Brainer Bonaci and a wild pitch that allowed Eddison Paulino to score. Salem would add onto their lead in the fifth with another sacrifice fly, this time from Miguel Ugueto.
SALEM, VA
Augusta Free Press

Norfolk Tides homer three rimes in series opener defeat

The Norfolk Tides (11-8) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (7-12), 7-6, on Tuesday in walk-off fashion. It is the first such defeat the Tides have suffered this season. Trailing 6-5 heading into the ninth, Jahmai Jones kept the game alive for the Tides by launching a solo shot, his first home run since April 7, to tie the contest.
NORFOLK, VA
Augusta Free Press

Tides’ losing streak stretches to four with 8-2 setback at Gwinnett

The Norfolk Tides (11-9) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (8-12), 8-2, on Wednesday night. It was the Tides’ fourth straight loss, and matched their second largest loss in run differential. The Tides fell behind early in the first. Ronald Acuña Jr. didn’t take his time, riping the first pitch...
NORFOLK, VA

