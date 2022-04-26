Virginia Tech lands Memphis freshman transfer John Camden

Four ACC football players were selected in the first round of the 2022 National Football League Draft Thursday night in Las Vegas. NC State’s Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu, a versatile 6-4, 320-pound offensive lineman from Charlotte, North Carolina, was the first ACC player selected at No. 6 by the Carolina Panthers. The 2021 ACC Blocking Trophy award winner, Ekwonu was a unanimous first-team All-American and a first-team All-ACC performer last year. Ekwonu is NC State’s third first-round pick in the last five NFL Drafts. He is the first ACC offensive lineman taken in the top six picks since Virginia’s D’Brickashaw Ferguson was taken fourth overall in 2006.

