Jamarius Burton Regular Season Highlights | Pittsburgh Guard

After giving the Sacramento Kings the middle finger, DeMarcus Cousins has another one ready for another former team of his. The Denver Nuggets center Cousins spoke in a wide-ranging interview this week with SI’s Chris Mannix. In the interview, Cousins went after the Houston Rockets, whom he played for during the 2020-21 season.
It took him a while, but Kenny Pickett’s name has been called in the 2022 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team drafted him with the 20th overall pick as the potential replacement to Ben Roethlisberger. With that pick, Pickett will be staying in Pitt for the start of his professional career.
A big event each spring, the 2022 NFL Draft looks to have the potential to be the biggest in decades for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After spending nearly the past two decades with a future Hall of Fame quarterback under center, this year's draft will serve as the first significant moment in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era.
In the season after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, it would be easy and predictable to target the Pittsburgh Steelers taking a quarterback in the first round. It really makes too much sense. Scouts and general manager Kevin Colbert heavily scouted the position in the fall. Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin met with the top passers at the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and on the pro day circuit. The final stage was bringing the best of the best to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for a top-30 visit.
The Houston Texans are exploring a trade to obtain a second top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Texans hold the No. 3 and No. 13 selections ahead of Thursday's first round. If the right player is available, the AFC South club is prepared to move its No. 13 pick to acquire the prospect, Schefter reports.
The pick is in and with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have selected EDGE Josh Paschal out of Kentucky. With players like LB Nakobe Dean, S Jaquan Brisker, and QB Malik Willis still on the board, plenty of Lions fans took to Twitter to question why the Lions would select another EDGE.
