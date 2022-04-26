Jamarius Burton Regular Season Highlights | Pittsburgh Guard

In the season after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, it would be easy and predictable to target the Pittsburgh Steelers taking a quarterback in the first round. It really makes too much sense. Scouts and general manager Kevin Colbert heavily scouted the position in the fall. Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin met with the top passers at the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and on the pro day circuit. The final stage was bringing the best of the best to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for a top-30 visit.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO