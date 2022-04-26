ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know about Baylor Scheierman, a transfer target contacted by Kentucky, Louisville

By Jon Hale, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON - Both Kentucky and Louisville are among a long list of traditional college basketball powers to reach out to South Dakota State guard Baylor Scheierman during his first day in the transfer portal.

National college basketball insider Jeff Goodman called Scheierman the " most coveted in transfer portal history ." ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony called him " arguably the best mid-major player in college basketball ."

Scheierman is also testing the NBA draft waters, but since placing his name in the transfer portal has become the top target of several college fanbases. According to Givony, more than 20 programs have already reached out, including Kentucky, Louisville, Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, UCLA, Arkansas and Michigan State. Scheierman's agent confirmed to The Athletic that Kentucky could be a leading contender, but it is clear there will be no shortage of competition.

Here is what Kentucky and Louisville fans need to know about the transfer portal's most-buzzed-about addition as he narrows his list of options.

1. Baylor Scheierman was the Summit League Player of the Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SLCVs_0fKqzDP000

A 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard from Aurora, Nebraska, Scheierman posted eye-popping stats for South Dakota State as a junior to earn Player of the Year honors in his league. Scheierman averaged 16.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 46.9% (83 for 177) from 3-point range. He scored at least 20 points in 11 games.

Scheierman was the only player in the country to lead his league in both rebounds and assists. His 3-point range extends well beyond the NBA line.

Thanks in large part to Scheierman's play, No. 13 seed South Dakota State was a popular upset pick in NCAA Tournament brackets in its first-round matchup with No. 4 seed Providence. The Jackrabbits fell short in that quest, but Scheierman totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. He made 3 of 8 3s.

2. Baylor Scheierman is also considering the NBA draft

When Scheierman declared for the NBA draft in March, he told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader his first goal was to be selected this year . If it became clear that he would not be picked in the two-round draft, only then would he consider returning to South Dakota State.

The fact that Scheierman has since placed his name in the transfer portal -- the deadline for fall and winter sport athletes to do that and be eligible at their new schools next season is May 1 -- suggests he is now looking at other options to boost his draft stock, but he has yet to remove his name from the draft pool.

"If I'm able to jump up to early-to-mid second round or late first round, I'm probably not gonna pass up that opportunity," Scheierman said in late March.

SDSU coach Eric Henderson told the Argus Leader that the main questions he had heard from NBA teams about Scheierman centered on whether he could finish at the rim against NBA talent and what position he could guard at the next level.

ESPN ranks Scheierman as the 79th-best prospect in the 2022 draft class.

3. Baylor Scheierman is a former star high school quarterback

Before he turned into a college basketball star, Scheierman made his name as a Nebraska high school quarterback.

As a senior at Aurora High School, Scheierman threw for almost 4,000 yards with 59 touchdowns to lead his team to the Nebraska State Class C1 State Football Championship. Scheierman broke C-1 state single-season passing records for yards (3,923), yards per-game (301.7), completions (255) and most touchdown passes (59, 11-man record). He also broke the single-game passing yards record (507).

Scheierman was the only player in the state named to the All-Nebraska First Team in football and basketball.

Email Jon Hale at jahale@courier-journal.com ; Follow him on Twitter at @JonHale_CJ .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What to know about Baylor Scheierman, a transfer target contacted by Kentucky, Louisville

