What a night it was in the 2022 NFL Draft. A draft that some pundits expected to be one of the craziest in recent memory certainly lived up to the hype, as it featured twists, turns and blockbuster trades. The biggest deal of the night occurred in the middle rounds of the draft when the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to send the 18th and 101st picks in the NFL Draft to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Pro Bowl wide receiver AJ Brown. The Titans immediately made up for the absence of Brown by selecting Arkansas wideout Treylon Burks with Philadelphia’s pick.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO