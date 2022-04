MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Business owners and drivers are not happy with city engineers discussing removal of a traffic light on Sela Ward Parkway. Engineers said at a city council work session that keeping the light could slow down traffic at the 22nd Avenue bridge. They said traffic heading south could possibly get backed up when it’s reduced to one lane. Removing the traffic light would also make turning difficult.

