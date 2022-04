Harvard University will spend $100 million to study its historic ties to slavery, becoming the latest university to acknowledge its seedy past. The university released a report on its ties to slavery Tuesday along with a list of recommendations to atone for its past, including an “Endowed Legacy of Slavery Fund” to fund new programs. The report also requested Harvard “identify, engage, and support” direct descendants of enslaved workers, which included Black and Native Americans.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO