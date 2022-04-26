Sioux City man accused of intimidation, abuse pleads not guilty; trial date set
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man arrested for kidnapping in early April has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County court.
According to court documents, Capri Rogers, 33, entered a written plea of not guilty on Monday to two counts of Felon in possession of a firearm. His trial is set for June 7.Documents: Kidnapping victim’s cats killed as ‘control and torture’
Rogers was arrested on April 2 by Sioux City Police Department following a call from neighbors reporting that they saw Rogers walking outside his home with a rifle and the resulting investigation of his house found a shotgun and revolver, both with ammunition, and 140 spent casings throughout the house.
Rogers originally faced charges of first-degree kidnapping, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assault, and reckless use of a firearm, but charges were dropped on April 12, documents revealed.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 1