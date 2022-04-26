Sioux City man accused of intimidation, abuse pleads not guilty; trial date set

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man arrested for kidnapping in early April has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County court.

According to court documents, Capri Rogers, 33, entered a written plea of not guilty on Monday to two counts of Felon in possession of a firearm. His trial is set for June 7.

Rogers was arrested on April 2 by Sioux City Police Department following a call from neighbors reporting that they saw Rogers walking outside his home with a rifle and the resulting investigation of his house found a shotgun and revolver, both with ammunition, and 140 spent casings throughout the house.

Rogers originally faced charges of first-degree kidnapping, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assault, and reckless use of a firearm, but charges were dropped on April 12, documents revealed.

