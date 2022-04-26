ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

New Bally’s signage going up at Evansville casino

By Jill Lyman
14news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The transformation from Tropicana Evansville to Bally’s Evansville is almost complete, as new signage is now being installed at the casino downtown. Bally’s branded directional signs have been installed during the...

www.14news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office in Evansville moving to new location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hoosier Lottery players planning to claim a prize in Evansville will begin visiting a new location this week. Starting on Thursday, April 28 at 8:30 a.m., CDT, the Hoosier Lottery South Region Prize Payment office will be located at 6225 E. Virginia Street, Suite A, Evansville, IN  47715 (just west of N. Burkhardt Road). The […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Pee bottles regularly thrown at Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Bottles full of pee have been thrown at a local business regularly, and now police are getting involved. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says officers were dispatched to the Nail Studio on Green River Road Tuesday morning for a general complaint. Employees claim somebody has been throwing urine bottles at the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WLWT 5

Largest Indiana antique market returning at Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Indiana's largest antique and vintage market kicks off this weekend at the Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds. The market is in its 37th year and has become a popular destination for collectors and thrifters. The market will feature 200 vendors covering five acres at each monthly market selling furniture,...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro announces All-American Fourth of July

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The City of Owensboro will celebrate Independence Day at its annual All-American Fourth of July event on July 4. The 2022 All-American Fourth of July will once again combine the annual celebration on the riverfront with three additional fireworks locations throughout the city like previous years due to COVID. “We are […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Wave 3

A look inside Churchill Downs’ $45 million Homestretch Club

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One week before Kentucky Derby 148, Churchill Downs is opening its brand new $45 million Homestretch Club, an all-inclusive trackside space with new stadium seats, club lounges, hospitality rooms, and a what is being called Kentucky’s longest bar. The Homestretch Club’s construction took over a...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Casino Hotel#Tropicana Evansville#Bally#New Bally#Wfie#Evansville Casino
WOMI Owensboro

Huge Neighborhood Rummage Sale Happening in Owensboro This Weekend

Yard Salers start your engines, it's time to kick it into gear. The warm weather yard sale season is upon us and one of the best ones is happening this weekend in Owensboro. Ok, first things first, no one is selling the whole neighborhood LOL. Thoroughbred Acres on the west side of Owensboro is hosting their Spring Sale and it is gonna be a big one this time. I'm beginning to think just like myself these people are hoarders. I mean who has that much stuff they have to have two sales a year (believe me I'm not judging, just admiring). The sales will start on Friday morning and go through Saturday afternoon.
OWENSBORO, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

CVB tracking visitors' cellphones

It may sound a little like “Big Brother is watching you,” but programs like it are operating all over the country. The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau has signed up with Arrivalist, a company that tracks travelers around the country, to keep track of visitors to the community.
OWENSBORO, KY
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Evansville, Indiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Evansville has an abundance of restaurants specializing in every cuisine to choose from. The city, known as the ‘River City’ because of its strategic position on the Ohio River, is the best place to enjoy local salmon and classic American foods cooked by experts. Continue reading to discover the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
WEHT/WTVW

Tenants say Martin Park apartments are “deplorable”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Tenants at Martin Park Apartments in Evansville took to Facebook to show their dismay over unsanitary and unsafe living conditions at the complex, formerly known as Eco Square Apartments. On Monday, dozens of tenants attended the Evansville City Council meeting and spoke out about their woes. From no hot water, to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Industrial equipment slid into the river

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A large piece of industrial equipment has slid into the Ohio River on the Henderson Riverfront. The Henderson Road Department was trying to remove some silt in preparation for a riverboat to arrive, but their usual vehicle they use for silt removal was unavailable. Because of that, the Henderson Road Department […]
HENDERSON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy