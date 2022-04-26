New Bally’s signage going up at Evansville casino

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The transformation from Tropicana Evansville to Bally’s Evansville is almost complete, as new signage is now being installed at the casino downtown. Bally’s branded directional signs have been installed during the...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hoosier Lottery players planning to claim a prize in Evansville will begin visiting a new location this week. Starting on Thursday, April 28 at 8:30 a.m., CDT, the Hoosier Lottery South Region Prize Payment office will be located at 6225 E. Virginia Street, Suite A, Evansville, IN 47715 (just west of N. Burkhardt Road). The […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Bottles full of pee have been thrown at a local business regularly, and now police are getting involved. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says officers were dispatched to the Nail Studio on Green River Road Tuesday morning for a general complaint. Employees claim somebody has been throwing urine bottles at the […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After several delays and setbacks, the city of Louisville is now ready to welcome visitors to its first "safe outdoor space" for homeless people. A ribbon-cutting was held on Monday. Since it was envisioned last summer, city leaders have been working with advocates to bring the...
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Indiana's largest antique and vintage market kicks off this weekend at the Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds. The market is in its 37th year and has become a popular destination for collectors and thrifters. The market will feature 200 vendors covering five acres at each monthly market selling furniture,...
I can't really start this without wondering how Owensboro's riverfront didn't make the list we're about to discuss, but since it was determined by readers from across the nation, I guess I can see why large metropolitan areas took up the entire top ten. Of course, it's not like our...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The City of Owensboro will celebrate Independence Day at its annual All-American Fourth of July event on July 4. The 2022 All-American Fourth of July will once again combine the annual celebration on the riverfront with three additional fireworks locations throughout the city like previous years due to COVID. “We are […]
Got Bees? The bees are back and buzzing around on my nerves. Carpenter Bees are won't hurt you but they're a huge nuisance to your home. Here's what you can do. Most people refer to them as wood bees because they love to chew and drill wood. They look a lot like a bumblebee but don't have the stinging power.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One week before Kentucky Derby 148, Churchill Downs is opening its brand new $45 million Homestretch Club, an all-inclusive trackside space with new stadium seats, club lounges, hospitality rooms, and a what is being called Kentucky’s longest bar. The Homestretch Club’s construction took over a...
If you've been following Amanda, owner of Simply Savvy Photography's page, you have probably noticed some different types of photoshoots. The model's name is Madison, and she looks amazing in every one of her photoshoots. She's basically Amanda's soulmate when it comes to bringing her creative ideas to life. Really...
Yard Salers start your engines, it's time to kick it into gear. The warm weather yard sale season is upon us and one of the best ones is happening this weekend in Owensboro. Ok, first things first, no one is selling the whole neighborhood LOL. Thoroughbred Acres on the west side of Owensboro is hosting their Spring Sale and it is gonna be a big one this time. I'm beginning to think just like myself these people are hoarders. I mean who has that much stuff they have to have two sales a year (believe me I'm not judging, just admiring). The sales will start on Friday morning and go through Saturday afternoon.
It may sound a little like “Big Brother is watching you,” but programs like it are operating all over the country. The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau has signed up with Arrivalist, a company that tracks travelers around the country, to keep track of visitors to the community.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Evansville has an abundance of restaurants specializing in every cuisine to choose from. The city, known as the ‘River City’ because of its strategic position on the Ohio River, is the best place to enjoy local salmon and classic American foods cooked by experts. Continue reading to discover the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Tenants at Martin Park Apartments in Evansville took to Facebook to show their dismay over unsanitary and unsafe living conditions at the complex, formerly known as Eco Square Apartments. On Monday, dozens of tenants attended the Evansville City Council meeting and spoke out about their woes. From no hot water, to […]
When you gotta go, you gotta go, as they say. But, that doesn't mean you can just go wherever or in whatever you please. Evansville Business Reports Bottles of Urine Being Thrown on Their Property. The popular Evansville area Facebook page, EvansvilleWatch, which monitors the police scanner and shares the...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A large piece of industrial equipment has slid into the Ohio River on the Henderson Riverfront. The Henderson Road Department was trying to remove some silt in preparation for a riverboat to arrive, but their usual vehicle they use for silt removal was unavailable. Because of that, the Henderson Road Department […]
It's huntin' season in Kentucky but not for deer! Morel Mushrooms are in season and we've got some great tips on where to start looking so you can get a good haul. I'm sure some of you are thinking what in the actual heck is a morel mushroom and this was exactly me a few months ago.
