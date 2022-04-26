ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caruthersville, MO

MURRAY RIBBON CUTTING

KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Caruthersville police officer was injured in a chase that led to a crash. Transportation agencies reevaluating...

www.kfvs12.com

KFVS12

2 wolf hybrids caught in Morganfield, police still looking for 1

Gov. Beshear ordered flags at half-staff at all government buildings in honor of fallen Ky. Marine. The sky's the limit in Perryville this weekend, when dozens of planes are expected to make a stop at the City's Municipal Airport. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Shots fired between two vehicles led...
MORGANFIELD, KY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
KFVS12

Driver dies after colliding head-on with dump truck on Hwy 259 near Kilgore

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 259 south of Danville Road near the city of Kilgore took the life of a 19-year-old on Wednesday. According to DPS, The driver of 2001 Ford Mustang, identified as David L. Fuller IV of Sikeston, Missouri, was traveling north on Hwy 259. The driver of a 2004 Mack dump truck, William D. Glasco of Kilgore, was traveling south on 259.
KILGORE, TX
KFVS12

Harrisburg police: Man shot multiple times; suspect in custody

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - First responders rushed to an intersection in Harrisburg, Illinois after receiving a 911 call in reference to a man shot early Tuesday morning, April 26. Officers were first called at 12:25 a.m. to the South Land Street and South Hobson Street area for a report of...
HARRISBURG, IL
KFVS12

SIUC commencement ceremonies May 6-7

A 22-year-old, former U.S. Marine, is believed to be the first American to have died in the Ukraine conflict. On this week's Future Farmer Friday, Brooke Buckner sits down with an FFA student from Goreville, Ill. as he plans to take over his grandfather's farm. Muddy River Marathon in Cape...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Heartland News at 9 headlines 4/28

A high school student in Jackson got a surprise that will really help her company take off. The Muddy River Marathon will return this weekend for it's second annual race. Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff for fallen Marine. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Gov. Beshear ordered flags at half-staff...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Carbondale police investigating shooting that left one injured

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One person suffered a gunshot wound in a shooting currently under investigation by Carbondale police officers. According to a release from the City of Carbondale, officers responded to the 100 block of North Washington Street in reference to a shooting. They discovered a large crowd of...
CARBONDALE, IL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Bag of powder morphine found at Charles Co Middle School

On April 28 at 2:30 p.m., a student found a plastic bag containing a suspicious substance inside a classroom at Milton Somers Middle School. The student notified a teacher who notified a school resource officer. A preliminary investigation revealed the substance tested positive for morphine. It is not yet known who brought the baggie to […] The post Bag of powder morphine found at Charles Co Middle School appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
KFVS12

Hayti Police Dept. seeks community’s help to get surveillance video

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Solving crime could get easier for one heartland police department. That’s what officers in the bootheel hope for, by asking the community to share surveillance video. A lot of times, surveillance cameras see you before you see them, and the Hayti Police Department could benefit...
HAYTI, MO
KFVS12

Dorena-Hickman Ferry reopens after sediment cleared from Mo. landing

HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry reopened on Friday afternoon, April 29. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it was temporarily closed for a few hours in the morning due to sediment blocking access to the Missouri landing. They say the Mississippi River has been at above normal levels...
HICKMAN, KY

