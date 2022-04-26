MURRAY RIBBON CUTTING

Gov. Beshear ordered flags at half-staff at all government buildings in honor of fallen Ky. Marine. The sky's the limit in Perryville this weekend, when dozens of planes are expected to make a stop at the City's Municipal Airport. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Shots fired between two vehicles led...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 259 south of Danville Road near the city of Kilgore took the life of a 19-year-old on Wednesday. According to DPS, The driver of 2001 Ford Mustang, identified as David L. Fuller IV of Sikeston, Missouri, was traveling north on Hwy 259. The driver of a 2004 Mack dump truck, William D. Glasco of Kilgore, was traveling south on 259.
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A deputy received minor injuries in a shoot-out with a man living in a camper. Robert W. Taylor, 45, was taken into custody on multiple outstanding warrants out of Jefferson County and St. Clair County, Ill., as well as a parole violation warrant in Missouri.
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - First responders rushed to an intersection in Harrisburg, Illinois after receiving a 911 call in reference to a man shot early Tuesday morning, April 26. Officers were first called at 12:25 a.m. to the South Land Street and South Hobson Street area for a report of...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – Police in Louisiana arrested and charged a woman after they say she attacked a pregnant woman, which resulted in the death of the unborn child. Baton Rouge police said they arrested 25-year-old Deshay Carter on Wednesday. Authorities said Carter assaulted a 23-year-old pregnant...
A 22-year-old, former U.S. Marine, is believed to be the first American to have died in the Ukraine conflict. On this week's Future Farmer Friday, Brooke Buckner sits down with an FFA student from Goreville, Ill. as he plans to take over his grandfather's farm. Muddy River Marathon in Cape...
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One person suffered a gunshot wound in a shooting currently under investigation by Carbondale police officers. According to a release from the City of Carbondale, officers responded to the 100 block of North Washington Street in reference to a shooting. They discovered a large crowd of...
On April 28 at 2:30 p.m., a student found a plastic bag containing a suspicious substance inside a classroom at Milton Somers Middle School. The student notified a teacher who notified a school resource officer. A preliminary investigation revealed the substance tested positive for morphine. It is not yet known who brought the baggie to […]
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Solving crime could get easier for one heartland police department. That’s what officers in the bootheel hope for, by asking the community to share surveillance video. A lot of times, surveillance cameras see you before you see them, and the Hayti Police Department could benefit...
HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry reopened on Friday afternoon, April 29. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it was temporarily closed for a few hours in the morning due to sediment blocking access to the Missouri landing. They say the Mississippi River has been at above normal levels...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - It’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, an observance during which people recognize the rights of victims of crime and advocate for things they go through. A ceremony was held Thursday at the Missouri Capitol in recognition of the week. People from all over...
