ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Tourism All-A-Bama trains hotels across the state to be more inclusive for all

By Lauren Layton
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieAlh_0fKqx1xx00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – For some with Autism Spectrum Disorder, traveling somewhere new, has the potential to be anxiety-inducing, especially for those who have sensory sensitivities, being extra aware of things like lights, crowds, and loud or unfamiliar noises.

Nonprofit, Tourism All-A-Bama , is doing its best to curb any travel anxiety by training hotels across the state to be more aware of their neuro-diverse guests.

“That’s what they’re about is making everyone feel welcomed, and I think that sensory sensitivities, autism, those were blind spots in the hospitality industry,” organizer Leslie Walker said.

Huntsville clinic educating people on Autism during Autism Acceptance Month

Walker is the Engagement Manager for United Cerebral Palsy in Huntsville, which manages Tourism All-A-Bama.

The program was born during the pandemic, after recognizing a pattern in their families.

“We found our families with developmental disabilities were becoming even more isolated and not traveling. Hotels clearly were empty because no one was traveling, so it was like ‘how do we marry these two groups of people together,'” Walker said.

The Doubletree in south Huntsville is just one of the more than 100 hotels the program has trained. Yedla is their management company. General Manager Ashlee Crosby said some basics for training include establishing what some potential behaviors and triggers could be, and how to prevent or address them.

“Not just the front desk staff but the breakfast area, your maintenance workers. The staff is prepared for their travel,” Crosby said.

Elementary school students receive free pair of shoes

One way is by making sure neuro-diverse guests are booked into a quieter room if possible, away from an elevator or an ice machine. Crosby said her staff is on board because many have personal ties.

“We have several different employees here that have different family members who are autistic or who have sensory issues so this is very important to us,” Crosby said.

The front desk is also equipped with a sensory kit from the program, to offer their Tourism All-A-Bama guests when they check-in. The kits have tools like headphones, a weighted blanket, and pop-its for the guest to use to stay calm, in case triggers do begin to surface.

After training is completed, Walker reaches out to the program’s families and asks them to try out one of the hotels for a “practice” stay or to use during their next trip to another city in Alabama.

Every year, HEALS serves thousands of children in Madison County

“We encourage them by paying for one complimentary night at any one of those trained hotels. All they have to provide is their name, a date, where they want to go and a copy of their diagnosis,” Walker said.

This is made possible through a grant from the Alabama Council on Developmental Disability, but the city of Huntsville contributed additional funds to get more hotels trained in the Rocket City.

One family who utilized the DoubleTree is Courtney Stephens. She visited with her son Christian, who has autism.

They visited Huntsville to see the Galaxy of Lights and wanted to try somewhere that was ready for Christian, something Courtney said, was not always apparent during their trips.

They travel often, as Courtney is a blogger .

“The hospitality industry just recognizing that the behaviors he has can be accommodated and taken into account, that just makes my mom heart overflow,” Stephens said. “It’s important that our kids feel like they matter, our neuro-diverse population feels like it matters in every step of life.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Alabama

Alabama is a beautiful state with a population of approximately 4,949,697 residents, and it is the 24th most populous state. Alabama is a fantastic spot for a long vacation or a fast getaway, with its magnificent white Gulf beaches, stunning mountains, soulful food, and top-notch entertainment.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Huntsville, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Health
Huntsville, AL
Sports
Huntsville, AL
Lifestyle
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Bama#United Cerebral Palsy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Autism
WHNT News 19

Fatal motorcycle, semi-truck accident in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a traffic accident early Monday morning around Highway 72 East and Epworth Drive. Officials say that when they arrived they were told that a motorcycle rear ended a semi-truck. Both were traveling eastbound on Highway 72 East. The motorcyclist, Tommy Seagroves, 32, died from his […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Poisoned: Alabama's Fentanyl Crisis Part 1

WAAY 31's Brittany Harry investigates North Alabama's fentanyl crisis. "So what we've seen from the beginning of this year to the beginning of last year, we've seized almost seven times the amount of fentanyl off the streets," North Alabama Drug Task Force Commander Lt. Jason Ramsey said. Making getting the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy