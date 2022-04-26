ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chesterfield, City of Richmond, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

NBC12

Crews battling house fire in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple fire crews are battling a house fire on Sterling Woods Lane in Chesterfield. Crews first arrived around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Within an hour, most of the roof had been burned through. Right now, it’s not clear if anyone was inside the home or if there...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
