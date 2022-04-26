Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chesterfield, City of Richmond, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Randolph The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Pocahontas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Flooding of backwater up tributaries is spreading into lands along the Current, Fourche, and Black rivers. Water is spreading towards the northern edge of the airport. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 19.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.4 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Black River Pocahontas 17.0 19.1 Fri 10 AM 18.7 18.5 18.1 *** Crested ***

RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO