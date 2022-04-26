Severe Weather Statement issued for Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cooper; Pettis The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pettis County in central Missouri Southern Cooper County in central Missouri * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1228 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Smithton, or near Sedalia, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sedalia, Pilot Grove, Smithton, Otterville, Bunceton, Prairie Home, Sedalia Memorial Arpt and Clifton City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
