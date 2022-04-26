Special Weather Statement issued for Marlboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Johnson; Pettis; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR WESTERN PETTIS...SOUTH CENTRAL SALINE AND NORTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES At 1206 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over La Monte, or 7 miles northeast of Knob Noster, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sedalia, Knob Noster, Sweet Springs, La Monte, Green Ridge, Houstonia, Whiteman Afb and Hughesville. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 70 and 75. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
