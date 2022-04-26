Fire Weather Watch issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Alamosa; Baca; Bent; Conejos; Costilla; Crowley; El Paso; Huerfano; Kiowa; Las Animas; Otero; Prowers; Pueblo; Rio Grande; Saguache AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR BLOWING DUST FROM 1000 AM FRIDAY UNTIL 800 PM FRIDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust. WHERE...Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Morgan, Washington, Yuma, Elbert, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, Las Animas, Baca, Saguache, Rio Grande, Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla and eastern portions of Weld, Adams, Arapahoe, El Paso, and Huerfano Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Fort Morgan, Akron, Wray, Kiowa, Hugo, Burlington, Cheyenne Wells, Pueblo, Ordway, La Junta, Eads, Las Animas, Lamar, Trinidad, Springfield, Walsenburg, Saguache, Del Norte, Alamosa, Conejos, and San Luis. WHEN...1000 AM Friday April 29 to 800 PM Friday April 29 IMPACTS...Strong and gusty winds will produce areas of blowing dust on Friday. The threat for blowing dust will gradually diminish by Friday evening. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
