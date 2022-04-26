ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Alamosa; Baca; Bent; Conejos; Costilla; Crowley; El Paso; Huerfano; Kiowa; Las Animas; Otero; Prowers; Pueblo; Rio Grande; Saguache AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR BLOWING DUST FROM 1000 AM FRIDAY UNTIL 800 PM FRIDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust. WHERE...Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Morgan, Washington, Yuma, Elbert, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, Las Animas, Baca, Saguache, Rio Grande, Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla and eastern portions of Weld, Adams, Arapahoe, El Paso, and Huerfano Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Fort Morgan, Akron, Wray, Kiowa, Hugo, Burlington, Cheyenne Wells, Pueblo, Ordway, La Junta, Eads, Las Animas, Lamar, Trinidad, Springfield, Walsenburg, Saguache, Del Norte, Alamosa, Conejos, and San Luis. WHEN...1000 AM Friday April 29 to 800 PM Friday April 29 IMPACTS...Strong and gusty winds will produce areas of blowing dust on Friday. The threat for blowing dust will gradually diminish by Friday evening. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Goshen County, Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Goshen County; Niobrara County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT..Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Western Nebraska Panhandle, Niobrara and Goshen Counties in eastern Wyoming. * WHEN...6 PM this evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 9 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 through 222 and 224 through 237, which includes Teller, Lake and Chaffee Counties, the San Luis Valley, Fremont County, the Wet and Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...221...222...224...225...226...227...228...229...230 231...232...233...234...235...236 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 220...221...222...224 225...226...227...228...229...230...231...232...233...234 235...236 and 237. * Winds...Northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Appanoose, Clarke, Decatur, Lucas, Marion, Monroe, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appanoose; Clarke; Decatur; Lucas; Marion; Monroe; Warren; Wayne Strong Winds to Move Across South Central Iowa Through Midday Strong winds on the backside of the precipitation area in southern Iowa will persist through the noon hour until 1 PM. The winds are expected generally along and south of State Highway 92. Southeast winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 mph are expected during this time. A few gusts may approach or exceed 50 mph briefly. The winds may break some small branches and blow around lightweight objects. High profile vehicles may also have difficulty driving in the stronger wind gusts.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Sioux, South Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: North Sioux; South Sioux HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT..Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Western Nebraska Panhandle, Niobrara and Goshen Counties in eastern Wyoming. * WHEN...6 PM this evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
SIOUX COUNTY, NE
Gizmodo

Staggering Photos Show Lake Powell Nearly Dried Up

An area of Lake Powell seen on June 23, 2021 and March 27, 2022 in Big Water, Utah. Gif : Gizmodo ( Getty Images ) Lake Powell, the country’s second-largest reservoir and a key source of water and power for much of the West, is more parched than ever. Earlier this month, the lake dropped below 25% capacity, the federal government said, and has also lost 7% of its total potential capacity since 1963.
BIG WATER, UT
The Independent

Flagstaff-area residents evacuated in wind-whipped wildfire

A fast-moving wildfire in rural northern Arizona ballooned to over 3 square miles Tuesday as winds whipped the flames, shut down a major highway and grounded aircraft that could drop water and fire retardant. About a couple hundred homes along U.S. 89, north of Flagstaff, were being evacuated, said Coconino County sheriff's spokesman Jon Paxton. Firefighters contended with gusts of up to 50 mph (80 kph) that pushed the wildfire over the highway, authorities said.“It's blowing hard, and we have ash falling on the highway,” Paxton said.Fire and law enforcement agencies were going door to door to warn of...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Columbia, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire. Target Area: Columbia; Dauphin; Lancaster; Lebanon; Montour; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union; York RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST-CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 037 Tioga, 041 Northern Lycoming, 042 Sullivan, 046 Southern Lycoming, 049 Union, 050 Snyder, 051 Montour, 052 Northumberland, 053 Columbia, 057 Dauphin, 058 Schuylkill, 059 Lebanon, 065 York and 066 Lancaster. * TIMING...Through this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum values of 10 to 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. * IMPACTS...Rapid wildfire growth and spread expected. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels are rising today, with snow changing back to rain at lower elevations.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Logan; Morgan; Phillips; Sedgwick; Washington; Weld AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR BLOWING DUST FROM 1000 AM FRIDAY UNTIL 800 PM FRIDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust. WHERE...Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Morgan, Washington, Yuma, Elbert, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, Las Animas, Baca, Saguache, Rio Grande, Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla and eastern portions of Weld, Adams, Arapahoe, El Paso, and Huerfano Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Fort Morgan, Akron, Wray, Kiowa, Hugo, Burlington, Cheyenne Wells, Pueblo, Ordway, La Junta, Eads, Las Animas, Lamar, Trinidad, Springfield, Walsenburg, Saguache, Del Norte, Alamosa, Conejos, and San Luis. WHEN...1000 AM Friday April 29 to 800 PM Friday April 29 IMPACTS...Strong and gusty winds will produce areas of blowing dust on Friday. The threat for blowing dust will gradually diminish by Friday evening. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Logan, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; McPherson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Lincoln, southwestern Logan and southeastern McPherson Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1241 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Ringgold, or 14 miles southwest of Stapleton, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ringgold. This includes the following highways Highway 92 between mile markers 212 and 226. Highway 97 between mile markers 9 and 12. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Laramie County and East Laramie County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Butte, Central Black Hills, Custer Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may produce accumulating small hail. Driving through deep hail is like driving on slushy roads. Slow down and do not brake suddenly. Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Central Black Hills; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Harding; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Northern Black Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills Thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Harding, southwestern Meade, Lawrence, Oglala Lakota, Fall River, western Bennett, Pennington, Butte, Custer, southwestern Jackson, northeastern Weston, northeastern Campbell and Crook Counties through 1230 PM MDT At 1105 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles west of Broadus to 2 miles northeast of Whitney Lake. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Far northeastern Wyoming through the Black Hills into Pine Ridge. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 1 and 89. Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 170 and 207. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to slick and snowpacked roads and limited visibility.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Harding; Hermosa Foot Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Perkins; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Crazy Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches. * WHERE...Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph will create areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PETTIS AND SOUTH CENTRAL SALINE COUNTIES At 1214 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near La Monte, or 9 miles northwest of Sedalia, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sedalia, Sweet Springs, La Monte, Green Ridge, Houstonia and Hughesville. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 70 and 75. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SALINE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Andrews, Borden, Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Crane; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Howard; Loving; Marfa Plateau; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Pecos; Reagan; Reeves County Plains; Scurry; Upton; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills and Central Brewster County. * TIMING...Through 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ this evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX

