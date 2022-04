A man was shot dead at the entrance to a settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israeli medics said, in what the Israeli military described as an attack by "terrorists". Friday's drive-by shooting takes to 15 the tally of those killed by Arab attackers in Israel and West Bank settlements in the past few weeks, Israeli authorities say, in what Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has called "a new wave of terrorism."

