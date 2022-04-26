Jurrion Dickey, nation's No. 6 athlete, trims list to 5

Valley Christian High School (California) wide receiver Jurrion Dickey is one of the top playmakers in the country.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound pass-catcher trimmed his list to a final five of Oregon, Penn State, UCLA, USC and Washington:

A consensus four-star prospect, Dickey is rated the nation's No. 59 overall prospect and No. 6 athlete, but projects best at the wide receiver position.

Shortly following his top-five announcement, Dickey said he is working on setting up a visit schedule, but it remains in the works.

The East Palo Alto playmaker is among the top wide receivers in the state of California, along with Los Alamitos duo Makai Lemon (USC pledge) and DeAndre Moore Jr. (uncommitted).