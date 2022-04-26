ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palo Alto, CA

Jurrion Dickey, nation's No. 6 athlete, trims list to 5

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49EzeA_0fKqv9Wp00

Valley Christian High School (California) wide receiver Jurrion Dickey is one of the top playmakers in the country.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound pass-catcher trimmed his list to a final five of Oregon, Penn State, UCLA, USC and Washington:

A consensus four-star prospect, Dickey is rated the nation's No. 59 overall prospect and No. 6 athlete, but projects best at the wide receiver position.

Shortly following his top-five announcement, Dickey said he is working on setting up a visit schedule, but it remains in the works.

The East Palo Alto playmaker is among the top wide receivers in the state of California, along with Los Alamitos duo Makai Lemon (USC pledge) and DeAndre Moore Jr. (uncommitted).

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star edge David Ojiegbe to make college commitment live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly-coveted edge defender from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when David Ojiegbe announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Clemson, Connecticut and Duke. Ojiegbe is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked No. 164 overall in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reaction of Sylvester Smith committing to Tennessee

2023 safety prospect Sylvester Smith announced his commitment to Tennessee on Tuesday. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Smith is from Munford High School in Munford, Alabama. He holds Power Five offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina and Texas Tech.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Alamitos, CA
Football
Los Alamitos, CA
Education
City
Los Alamitos, CA
State
Washington State
City
East Palo Alto, CA
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California Football
State
Oregon State
City
Palo Alto, CA
Los Alamitos, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama backup quarterback Blake Jarrett entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening, according to Rivals. The sophomore recently joined the Crimson Tide roster this spring as a walk-on after leaving Vanderbilt where he previously went to school. He did not take a snap at Vanderbilt last season. According to Hudl,...
ALABAMA STATE
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Highschoolsports#Usc
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Mel Kiper Is Furious With The No. 1 Overall Pick Tonight

The Jacksonville Jaguars held the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Unlike last year when Trevor Lawrence was the obvious pick, there was no consensus No. 1 player in this year’s draft. Former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was the favorite early on, but that faded as the draft drew near.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet Peyton Manning’s Longtime Wife, Ashley

Peyton Manning and his wife, Ashley Manning, did a pretty incredible thing on Wednesday. The longtime NFL star and his wife announced the formation of a Demaryius Thomas scholarship at Georgia Tech. Thomas, who played wide receiver for Manning on the Broncos, died earlier this year. “Demaryius Thomas was an...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Analysis Network

This Panthers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Carolina

The Carolina Panthers were hopeful that they would address their need for a quarterback last offseason when they acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets. Unfortunately, that experiment didn’t pan out. Darnold started hot but quickly regressed to the form we saw with Gang Green. Now, rumors are flying that the Panthers could trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Projecting what a 14-team Big 12 conference could look like

It was reported on Wednesday that all four new additions to the Big 12 conference will join for the 2023-24 academic year. With the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners still part of the conference until the 2025-26 calendar year at the latest, there would be 14 teams in total. Given that college football plays just 12 regular-season games, it would be impossible to keep the round-robin style of scheduling.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Miami Hurricanes Football Player Dead At 24

On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that former top recruit passed away this week. Sam Bruce, a former 4-star wide receiver who committed to play at Miami, passed away this week, according to a report from TMZ Sports. He was just 24 years old. In a post on the...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

First look at Washington Commanders new end zone and logo on field

The Washington Commanders are here. The name change came in February and we have seen the logo, updated crest, glimpses of the uniforms and helmets. Now, the organization is working to update the branding and signage of the team. That includes the playing field at their home stadium FedEx Field.
The Spun

UNC Lands Huge Commitment: College Basketball World Reacts

North Carolina’s basketball program is having a fantastic Wednesday. That’s because Hubert Davis just received a commitment from five-star forward GG Jackson. Jackson is the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 2 power forward in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. He had scholarship offers from a plethora of schools, such as Auburn, Duke, Georgetown and South Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Former College Football Star Has Died At 65

Former Cal defensive lineman Ralph DeLoach passed away last Thursday. He was 65 years old. DeLoach’s family announced this unfortunate news on his Facebook page. “As we all know Ralph was very passionate about his views on social justice and his pursuit of happiness,” his siblings wrote, via Cal Sports Report. “He will be truly loved, forever missed, but never forgotten.”
NFL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
240
Followers
381
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy