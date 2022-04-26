ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Sylvester Smith commits to Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Ef06_0fKqttg400

2023 safety prospect Sylvester Smith announced his commitment to Tennessee on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Smith is from Munford High School in Munford, Alabama.

He holds Power Five offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina and Texas Tech.

Tennessee now has nine commitments for its 2023 recruiting class: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr, tight end Ethan Davis, offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, defensive lineman Trevor Duncan, safety Jack Luttrell, edge rusher Nathan Robinson, wide receiver Nate Spillman, edge rusher Caleb Herring and safety Smith.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Shaquille O’Neal Has Embarrassing Nick Saban Moment

Shaquille O’Neal tried to finish a quote from Alabama head coach Nick Saban, but it went terribly wrong for him. On Tuesday evening, Charles Barkley was getting ready to say a quote that Saban has about playing with emotion when Shaq stepped in. Ernie Johnson didn’t seem confident that he would get it right and sure enough, he was right.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Caleb Love Reacts To Massive UNC Commitment

Hurbert Davis and UNC landed a massive commitment Wednesday when they landed five-star forward GG Jackson. A consensus top-10 prospect in his class, Jackson marks the highest-rated signing of the Davis era. Not long after the news broke, UNC’s Caleb Love reacted to the Tar Heels latest get. “I...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Tennessee point guard to enter transfer portal

The Tennessee Volunteers have had one of their young, talented point guards enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a Wednesday report. Justin Powell, a former four-star guard recruit according to the On3 Consensus Player Rankings, plans to enter the transfer portal and find a new school. Tennessee guard to...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, AL
State
Tennessee State
City
Munford, AL
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Munford, TN
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Look: Former Alabama Star Has Message For Georgia Fans

Georgia’s football program went 20 seasons without a national championship before defeating Alabama in last season’s College Football Playoff final. Yet Mark Ingram is still not ready to anoint the Bulldogs as a team on equal footing as his Crimson Tide. During a Twitter Spaces session Tuesday night,...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Photos: Meet Peyton Manning’s Longtime Wife, Ashley

Peyton Manning and his wife, Ashley Manning, did a pretty incredible thing on Wednesday. The longtime NFL star and his wife announced the formation of a Demaryius Thomas scholarship at Georgia Tech. Thomas, who played wide receiver for Manning on the Broncos, died earlier this year. “Demaryius Thomas was an...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Munford High School#Lsu#Texas Tech
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former Georgia LB Indicted, Charged With Raping Woman

Adam Anderson, a former linebacker for the University of Georgia football team, has been indicted and charged with raping a 21-year-old woman. A grand jury reached the decision on Tuesday. The incident occurred sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 of 2021, according to reports. The woman reportedly...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
The Spun

UNC Lands Huge Commitment: College Basketball World Reacts

North Carolina’s basketball program is having a fantastic Wednesday. That’s because Hubert Davis just received a commitment from five-star forward GG Jackson. Jackson is the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 2 power forward in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. He had scholarship offers from a plethora of schools, such as Auburn, Duke, Georgetown and South Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Coach Cal’s Son, Brad, Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Kentucky men’s basketball graduate assistant Brad Calipari, the son of head coach John Calipari, has reportedly landed a new job. Brad, 25, who played for his father at UK before transferring to Detroit Mercy, has been hired at LIU. He will serve as the special assistant to head coach Derek Kellogg.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

102K+
Followers
149K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy