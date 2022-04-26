Sylvester Smith commits to Tennessee
2023 safety prospect Sylvester Smith announced his commitment to Tennessee on Tuesday.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Smith is from Munford High School in Munford, Alabama.
He holds Power Five offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina and Texas Tech.
Tennessee now has nine commitments for its 2023 recruiting class: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr, tight end Ethan Davis, offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, defensive lineman Trevor Duncan, safety Jack Luttrell, edge rusher Nathan Robinson, wide receiver Nate Spillman, edge rusher Caleb Herring and safety Smith.
