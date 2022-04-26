ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Station, OH

Odell Beckham Jr.’s $3.3M Cleveland-Area Mansion Hits The Market

By Chris Kuc
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent this offseason — but he won’t be heading back to the Browns. Beckham has put his mansion in Columbia Station, Ohio, on the market at a...

frontofficesports.com

Related
The Spun

Rams Player Taking Odell Beckham’s Number: NFL World Reacts

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that the Los Angeles Rams were giving the No. 3 jersey to a new player. The jersey belonged to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. last year. However, heading into the 2022 season, running back Cam Akers will be taking over as the team’s No. 3.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Odell Beckham Reacts To The Tom Brady Series

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. loves the Tom Brady series. Beckham has been watching it based on a tweet he put out, which included a fire emoji. “Man in the Arena. Just simply (fire emoji),” Beckham tweeted. The show is a mini docuseries about Brady’s career as he...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Old NFL Draft Girlfriend Video Is Going Viral

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft kicks off later tonight, which has some people reliving viral moments of previous drafts. The official Twitter Sports page asked fans to name the most unforgettable draft moments. ESPN host and insider Field Yates didn’t disappoint, giving fans one of the most viral moments in recent memory.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

This Panthers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Carolina

The Carolina Panthers were hopeful that they would address their need for a quarterback last offseason when they acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets. Unfortunately, that experiment didn’t pan out. Darnold started hot but quickly regressed to the form we saw with Gang Green. Now, rumors are flying that the Panthers could trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
NFL
Architectural Digest

Russell Wilson and Ciara Nab a $25 Million European-Style Denver Mansion

Just one week after word surfaced that Russell Wilson and Ciara listed their Washington state property for $36 million, details on their new pad in Colorado have been reported. According to Dirt, the new Denver Broncos quarterback and his entertainer wife have purchased a mansion in the Cherry Hills Village area just outside of Denver. While the deal was off market and firm details on the sale price aren’t available, speculators have landed on $25 million.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ Draft Pick

The Green Bay Packers upgraded their linebacker room this Thursday night, selecting Georgia product Quay Walker. However, it doesn’t sound like the NFL world is on board with the move. Some fans believe the Packers should’ve drafted a wide receiver with the 22nd pick. Others believe the team should’ve...
GREEN BAY, WI
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area

If you live in the Cleveland area, you can get mouthwatering barbecue at these 4 local businesses. This unassuming spot in Parma serves some of the best barbecue on the westside. Obviously, one can't go wrong with their baby back ribs. Patrons are also big fans of the juicy beef brisket and pulled pork. Their meats are delicious enough to stand on their own without sauce, but customers also love their two signature sauces—their smokehouse sauce, which is a Kansas-City-style barbeque sauce that's tangy sweet, and their mustard-and-vinegar-based barbeque sauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr. Lists Custom Ohio Home—Complete With Sneaker Closet—for $3.3 Million

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. has listed his customized Ohio megamansion for $3.3 million. The 29-year-old wide receiver, currently a free agent after his 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams, bought the Columbia Station, Ohio, residence in 2019 through a trust associated with his lawyer for $1.6 million, according to records with PropertyShark. He played for the Cleveland Browns in 2020 and 2021, before being traded to the Rams midway through the season.
NFL
Popculture

2022 NFL Draft Already Thrown a Curveball Hours Before Draft Is Set to Begin

The 2022 NFL Draft is taking place in Las Vegas this weekend, and the league is dealing with an issue just hours before the draft begins. On Thursday, NFL Network's Peter Schrager appeared on Good Morning Football and revealed the NFL is dealing with a "little curveball" due to the high winds taking place in the area. Tom Pelissero was with Schrager and gave more information on the weather.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/28/22)

It is Thursday, April 28, 2022, which is better known by Cleveland Browns and NFL fans alike as the opening day of the NFL Draft. Here is the Draft Day edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. NFL Draft Starts Today. The Cleveland Browns do not have any first-round...
CLEVELAND, OH
