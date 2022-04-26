ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Thacker Insurance Makes Move

By WGEL
wgel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday was a big day for Thacker Insurance Service as it opened in its new location, 215 South Third Street in Greenville. The historic building was originally constructed as a jail in 1850. Renovations to the building took about 13 months, longer than expected, mostly due to supply chain...

