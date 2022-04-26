ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Suspect in South Side shooting that critically injured friend appears in court

By Mike Holden, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XRumT_0fKqt6x400

PITTSBURGH — Only Channel 11 was there as Julyan Richards went before a judge for his preliminary hearing at City Court.

The Southside shooting suspect will stand trial on all charges, including criminal attempted homicide.

Police say Richards was caught on home doorbell footage shooting a friend outside of Walker’s Pub on Sarah Street on April 2.

That friend testified in court that the shooting happened when Richards asked him for a ride up the street, and he refused because he had been drinking.

He said they had spent over three hours having several drinks at Walker’s.

When he would not give Richards a ride afterward, Richards responded by shooting him one time in the chest outside of the bar and walking away.

The victim is visibly still recovering today and came to court with an injured arm.

Defense attorney Owen Seman says there is much more to the story, and Richards had no intent to kill the victim.

“There’s a lot of questions as to what exactly happened, what exactly conversations there were, and this is very early on in this whole process,” said Seman.

The victim told prosecutors that the shooting was clearly not an accident.

Police paperwork states Richards went to East Carson Street after the shooting and told people at another bar that he just shot a man and wanted to turn himself in.

“It’s never easy. He doesn’t have a prior record, so he’s never been in jail before, so I mean he’s hanging in there,” said Seman.

A detective testified police recovered Richards’ clothing and a cell phone near train tracks shortly after the shooting occurred.

Seman also argued that the attempted homicide charge should be reduced because there was no intent to kill.

Despite that argument, the judge did not alter the charge.

Richards is set to appear in court on June 13 for his formal arraignment.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Son, 21, charged with killing his mother, wounding her boyfriend and another man: Alabama police

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in a weekend Birmingham, Alabama, shooting that left his mother dead and two others wounded. Jamari Lee Cook is charged with murder in the Friday slaying of his mother, 46-year-old Veronica Joseph, Birmingham police announced Tuesday. He is also charged with attempted murder in the wounding of Joseph’s boyfriend and another man who is not a relative.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#City Court#Southside
WSMV

Woman arrested for killing her infant son

With COVID-19 vaccines not yet available for infants, some mothers are now turning to COVID positive breast milk for antibodies. Metro Police arrested a man for taking videos in a women’s restroom. Governor Lee toured wildfire damage. Ivermectin will soon be in Tennessee pharmacies. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
CLARKSVILLE, TN
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
MOBILE, AL
The Independent

Texas mom who blamed toddler's death on road rage arrested

A Texas woman who said her 3-year-old son was killed in a road-rage shooting has been arrested on a child endangerment charge, police said Thursday.Lacravivonne Monique Washington, 26, kept a handgun in her sport utility vehicle where it was accessible to her children, ages 2-4, who were unrestrained, according to a Dallas police affidavit.The investigation began Monday when Washington brought her son Jalexus Washington to Medical City of Dallas hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The child died, and the mother told police that he had been shot by an unknown person in a road-rage shooting.Investigators found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
104K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy