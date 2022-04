Cases of COVID-19 remained elevated this week, with some mixed signs as to whether the current mini-wave is beginning to crest or not. On Thursday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,341 new cases of the virus — the highest single-day report since February. At the same time, however, a look at COVID cases by test date shows cases leveled off somewhat last week after five weeks of steady increases and COVID in wastewater decreased in some areas of Massachusetts.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO