Fifty years down the line, what does Roxy Music mean to you? Jungtheforeman. A lot. Roxy Music were the first 10 years of my career, so it’s a huge part of my life. Some of my best work was done on those albums and I was lucky to be part of such a unique group. Andy Mackay had a classical background, Brian Eno electronic music, Phil Manzanera a guitarist with Latin American roots, Paul Thompson a great drummer, and Graham Simpson [bass] was a jazz aficionado. They all brought something special and there was a great sense of camaraderie – you get very close to people, making music – and lots of laughs.

MUSIC ・ 11 MINUTES AGO