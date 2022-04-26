ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

2022 NFL Draft: Will the Giants supplement the defensive line?

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs with nearly every position on the roster, the New York Giants could use more talent along the defensive line. Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence is a nice start, but they are not enough. Let’s preview the position as we prep for the 2022...

Big Blue View

NFL Draft grades: Giants draw universal praise after Round 1

NFL Draft grades for Round 1 are in. New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen is drawing universal praise after picking edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 5 and offensive tackle Evan Neal at No. 1 in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Yours truly wrote Thursday night that...
Sports
Big Blue View

What I would do day 3

From goat to jackass in 24 hours. Welcome to NY Mr. Schoen, the big blue faithful are a passionate albeit sensitive bunch. Pass on players they have been eyeing and you'll be the next Getty in no time flat. Personally I gave up on the team actually selecting who I want. Especially late, it rarely happens. Just learned to root for who they do take, and honestly ask yourself. How many of these sliders actually turn out to be anything in the NFL. Most prove scouts and player personnel right for passing on them.
Big Blue View

Straight draft Final Mock

Last mock of the year, and it is a no trade draft. I used PFN. 147: NYG select Deangalo Malone Edge Western Kentucky. 173: NYG select Daniel Bellinger TE San Diego State. This draft accomplishes two things: 1) It puts two more plus players on the OL leaving us to get a center either in FA or the draft in 2023 to fix what Getty couldn't. I think both will step in from day one barring injury and while they may struggle early, I think by the halfway point the OL line becomes a strength (as long as Feliciano plays well at C). 2). Defensively, I think this sets Wink up for success in his first year with us as it gives him a shutdown corner, a dynamic safety, a stud LB and an edge with upside. Maye was available at 36, but I think the OL is the priority this year if they are truly going to give DJ a fair shot at proving himself. Cross probably doesn't make it to 81 but if he is there, we should snatch him up. I like Bellinger at TE and Shakir at WR, both play from game 1 and contribute big this year. The biggest surprise was Pierce falling to the 6th round and that was the easiest pick to make. I didn't get a DT or a P, but there will be plenty of UDFA's available to sign and bring in to compete for a spot.
NFL
Big Blue View

Pounding The Table for......

So I am sitting here, two hours before the start of Day 3 , and I am envisioning improving the roster of my beloved Giants roster by taking prospects that can fill the roster. And as I sit here, I am wondering........... which would make you happier.......... sitting here with Thibodeaux and Neal, and the following:
Big Blue View

First Round Mock with full Giants Mock

1. Jacksonville Jaguars- DE/OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon. I have thought all along that Neal would be #1. However, Robinson got an extension today so maybe it is edge. Kayvon lost his title as the best overall prospect due to character concerns, and people like to make the comparison of Aldon Smith to Travon Walker. However, Thibodeaux is more Aldon Smith-esque than Walker. Thibs has the size, production, and character concerns. I mean how much more Aldon Smithy can one get?
Big Blue View

Giants draft picks 2022: New York selects OT Evan Neal at No. 7

With their second overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, No. 7 overall, the New York Giants on Thursday selected Alabama offense tackle Evan Neal. The 6’7½, 337-pound Neal should be a plug-and-play starter at right tackle for the Giants. He joins Andrew Thomas, the Giants’ No. 4 overall pick in 2020, as young bookend tackles for their revamped offensive line.
Big Blue View

Nakobe Dean (Move Up)

Watched a lot of college football as a Giants Fan we need talent, and one thing we need is a LB not a Blake fan believes he is a stop gap, we need a game changing LB, I think Dean could be a difference maker on our second level being able to blitz and cover. Could you imaging Wink calling blitz with AZ, Dean and Tibs attacking the qb.
Big Blue View

Yes. Great First Round!

Yes! Kay on bringing the heat and Evan Neal crushing guys at right tackle! We’ll done Joe Schoen! Let’s go Giants Coaches! Coach them up!
Big Blue View

‘Things I think’ after Round 1 of Giants’ draft: Joe Schoen did this right, and much more

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen worked the first round of his first NFL draft like a chess Grandmaster on Thursday night. No one had to leak the Giants’ intentions. Everyone who pays attention to such things knew that the Giants NEEDED to come out of Round 1, where they had the fifth and seventh overall picks, with a right tackle. They also knew that the Giants, if they didn’t trade down, wanted a premier cornerback or edge defender.
Big Blue View

2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

It’s easy to stand out when you stand over 6-foot-7 and weigh nearly 340 pounds. And Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal certainly stands out. The mammoth lineman is the kind of player teams want getting off the bus first when the team shows up to the stadium. But Neal is more than just a giant of a young man — he has long been considered the top offensive lineman in the 2022 NFL Draft. Neal is obviously big and powerful, but he’s also an excellent athlete who moves remarkably smoothly and can recover and redirect despite his size. He’s a technician who has gotten excellent coaching from one of the nation’s premier football factories.
Big Blue View

Trader Joe Final Mock with trades

Here is a final mock draft with trades. I used Fanspeak with the Josh Edwards Board. 1:5- Trade to Philadelphia for 1:15 and 1:18 Philly selected Ekwonu. 1:7- Trade to New Orleans for 1:16 and 1:19 N.O. selected Hamilton. 1:15- NYG select WR Jameson Williams Alabama. 1:16- NYG select OT...
Big Blue View

Giants news, 4/28: Draft Day is finally here

“I feel like I’m the chosen one,” he said, after an NFL charity event, of overcoming adversity as a kid in Detroit and player at Cincinnati. “I feel like I’m the best in the draft. There’s no doubt about it. There’s no way I can be a bust. That shouldn’t even be an option.”
Big Blue View

ABCs of 2022 NFL Draft: Breaking down the draft, from A-Z

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here! What will New York Giants rookie GM Joe Schoen do? Where will some of the draft’s most interesting players end up? Here is an ABC look that tries to capture some of the things to pay attention to over the next three days.
Big Blue View

Instant reaction: Giants fans appear split over Wan’Dale Robinson pick

The New York Giants selected Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson with their second round pick, 43rd overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. There wasn’t as much widespread celebration following this pick as there had been on Thursday night during round 1, presumably because most Giants fans simply don’t know much about the undersized playmaker.
