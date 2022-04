Charles Arnold "Sonny" Turner is my dad. Born in Fairmount, West Virginia he was a man who wore many hats before he found his calling as the lead singer of the world-famous Platters. He followed in his dad's footsteps or at least tried to become a boxer. My grandfather is Carl Turner, better known as The Chocolate Kid. He was a welterweight and middleweight who competed on a pro level in boxing from 1921 to 1941. Gramps had 92 bouts, with 39 KOs until his career came to an end when he got sick. Records showed he had a brain aneurysm and possible brain injuries from being hit too many times in the head. He never recovered and died at the Lakin State Hospital in West Virginia. He was only 36.

