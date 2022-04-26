Popular Raleigh cinema in this week’s Wake restaurant sanitation scores (April 26)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly round-up of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle spots.

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses.

You’ve likely seen sanitation grade cards at restaurants you’ve visited, and The N&O previously explained what those scores mean and how they’re calculated .

Here are sanitation scores in Wake, Durham, Orange and Johnston counties for the week of April 19-26.

Wake County sanitation scores

The Wake County sanitation grades database shows that 74 restaurants were inspected between April 19-26.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

▪ Two restaurants received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (2116-D New Bern Ave., Raleigh) received a score of 89% during an inspection on April 22.

The restaurant was in violation of a number of state standards, with point deductions ranging from zero to 3 points. Nine violations were labeled as “critical.”

Violations included problems with handwashing, food contact cleanliness, cold holding of potentially hazardous foods and cooling methods for potentially hazardous foods.

Employees were observed handling personal items and touching hair and not washing hands before resuming work. Service bar handwash sink was out of soap and the paper towel dispenser in the kitchen was broken.

Numerous utensils marked as clean were not clean.

The restaurant previously scored a 95% in October 2021, and a 96% in July 2021.

China Pearl Chinese Restaurant (2841 Jones Franklin, Raleigh) received a score of 88% during an inspection on April 22.

The restaurant was in violation of a number of state standards, with point deductions ranging from zero to 1.5 points. Five violations were labeled as “critical.”

Violations included improper storage of raw chicken, improper food temperature storage, missing dates on stored foods, residential pesticide cans in kitchen.

Several “small live and dead roaches found in kitchen” by handwash sink.

Cabbage was stored on the floor of walk-in cooler instead of required 6-inches above the floor.

The restaurant previously scored a 92% in January 2022, and a 91% in August 2021.

▪ No restaurants in Wake County received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but less than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade, or a score below 70%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Wake County by using the county’s inspection grades database at wake-nc.healthinspections.us .