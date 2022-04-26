ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JoJo Siwa Plays Coy About Kylie Prew Reconciliation Rumors After Calling Her New Girlfriend ‘My Missing Puzzle Piece’

By Kat Pettibone
 4 days ago
Kylie Prew and Jojo Siwa. Broadimage/Shutterstock

Young love never dies? JoJo Siwa played coy about where she stands with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew after gushing about her new relationship.

“I’m very happy, I’m very much so in love,” the 17-year-old Dance Moms alum said in an interview with Extra on Monday, April 25. “I am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome.”

The former The Masked Singer contestant didn’t reveal the identity of her new flame. When asked whether she had potentially rekindled her romance with Prew, 18, Siwa danced around the question.

“I mean, listen, I will [answer this] one day,” the singer explained. “I’m not saying yes or no … I should have told her I was doing press today and asked her what she wanted me to say.”

Kylie Prew and Jojo Siwa. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

For now, the "Kid In a Candy Store" performer admitted that while she and her current girlfriend are dating long-distance, they're making it work the best that they can.

“It would be really nice if she was at my home,” the Nebraska native confessed. “We’re long-distance, which is always hard. She is the best, and [during] FaceTimes when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like…”

The Dancing With the Stars season 30 finalist compared her post-split headspace to “scrambled eggs,” but she said her new relationship has helped her find balance.

“I feel like I finally started to put my puzzle back together, and I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece,” the Nickelodeon star gushed [to Extra] on Monday. “It’s like that corner piece that you just needed.”

Siwa publicly came out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community in January 2021 after uploading a photo via Instagram in which she sported a black T-shirt that read, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

One month later, the musician appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that she had “the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world,” claiming she had "never, ever been this happy before."

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2021 that the duo broke up amid Siwa’s DWTS stint. Despite their split, the teens found a way to reconcile their friendship.

"I got that [time to be sad]," the J Team producer exclusively told Us about the breakup in December 2021. "And I was like, ‘I’ve been very lucky that I don’t have much of that right now.’ And I realized what was making me sad is I felt like I couldn’t be friends with Ky anymore. And then I was like, ‘This is dumb.’ We started being friends by Snapchatting every day. We’re going to go back to being friends .”

Comments / 16

Jasmine Beamon
2d ago

Let’s all remember this is who Disney put out there for our kids to like and idolize as kids. I’ll just leave it at that

Reply(6)
9
CELEBRITIES
