CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As John Lomax prepares to retire, Good Morning Cincinnati is bringing back people from the past. Lomax first got to know Larry Davis when Local 12 also housed 55 KRC radio where Larry was working at the time. John said Larry was one of the very first people he met when he started in Cincinnati. He also shared his favorite on-air moment involving Larry.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO