‘The Cottage’ in Springfield reopens to help children with mental illness

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A social services agency in Springfield is reopening its doors after being closed for nearly six months.

‘The Cottage’ is a residential treatment program at the Children’s Study Home on Sherman Street serving children in need of specialized mental care since the 1950s. In November, the facility closed to undergo repairs and improvements.

The agency’s director told 22News about why these structural updates will enhance the quality of the program.

“We’re in a better place to make sure that we have achievable goals and objectives for the children that we serve and when they leave us they are better prepared to not have to end up in a program like this again.” William Davila – Executive Director and CEO, The Children’s Study Home

The new design includes sensory rooms, recreational spaces, and a team of residential treatment leaders.

