Springfield, MA

‘The Cottage’ in Springfield reopens to help children with mental illness

By Ashley Shook
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A social services agency in Springfield is reopening its doors after being closed for nearly six months.

‘The Cottage’ is a residential treatment program at the Children’s Study Home on Sherman Street serving children in need of specialized mental care since the 1950s. In November, the facility closed to undergo repairs and improvements.

National Alliance on Mental Illness offers support at Springfield event

The agency’s director told 22News about why these structural updates will enhance the quality of the program.

“We’re in a better place to make sure that we have achievable goals and objectives for the children that we serve and when they leave us they are better prepared to not have to end up in a program like this again.” William Davila – Executive Director and CEO, The Children’s Study Home

The new design includes sensory rooms, recreational spaces, and a team of residential treatment leaders.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

MassLive.com

Children’s Study Home reopens residential program for foster kids

SPRINGFIELD — The Children’s Study Home on Tuesday reopened its Cottage Latency Residential Treatment Program after extensive renovations and reorganization. The building at 38 Sherman St. will house 12 at-risk youngsters in foster care and state Department of Children and Families programs. With all new design aesthetics, security features and functionality, program staff want the space to be a warm, welcoming, safe and therapeutic environment.
