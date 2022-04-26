San Francisco man found dead at Tahoe Palisades after ski accident

The incident marks the third death at Tahoe Palisades this year. (Palisades Tahoe)

A 25-year-old San Francisco man is dead after an accident at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort on Saturday.

The Nevada County Sheriff's office confirmed the man was found unresponsive on the mountain, and later pronounced dead at Tahoe Forest Hospital in Nevada County. Tahoe Palisades said in a statement to SFGATE that the man was not wearing a helmet and likely fell and suffered head trauma.

"At 4:21pm, Ski Patrol responded to a guest report of an injured skier, and found an unresponsive 25-year-old man off the closed Sunnyside trail," Tahoe Palisades said via email. "Ski Patrol administered life-saving efforts, and the man was transported via ambulance to Tahoe Forest Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Our deepest sympathies go out to family and friends of the deceased."

Reno's KRNV reported that the man was found in a pond on the resort, and that he was skiing with a group of five other people, though none were witness to the accident. The decedent's name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The death marks the third death at the resort, previously named Squaw Valley, this year.

On January 26, Palisades Tahoe Ski Patrol found a 74-year-old Olympic Valley man unconscious at the bottom of the West Face trail off the KT-22 Express chair lift. The unnamed man was reportedly not wearing a helmet and collided with a tree.

On Febuary 13, two teenage skiers collided on the Yellow Trail on the Alpine side of Palisades Tahoe, resulting in the death of 16-year-old Scotty Lapp of Tahoe City. Lapp was a member of the Palisades Tahoe Big Mountain Competition Team.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office, whose jurisdiction covers Tahoe Palisades, did not return a request for comment on this weekend's incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is known.