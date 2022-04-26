ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger Woods and Erica Herman’s Relationship Timeline

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Love after controversy! Tiger Woods ’ personal life has been a topic of conversation for decades, but has he found The One in Erica Herman ?

The golfer rose to fame when he won his first major at the 1997 Masters . As his success on the course continued, he made waves in November 2009 after news broke that he was unfaithful to wife Elin Nordegren with several women. The pair, who wed in 2004, share daughter Sam (born in 2007) and son Charlie (2009).

“In hindsight, it’s not how I would change 2009 and how it all came about. It would be having a more open, honest relationship with my ex-wife,” Woods, who sought treatment amid his scandal, told Time in 2015. “When it comes down to it, right down to it, it’s just having a more open, honest relationship with my ex-wife when we were married. Our frustrations would have come out if we had talked about it and been open and honest with each other. Which we are now, and it’s absolutely fantastic.”

He added: “I’ve taken the initiative with the kids, and told them upfront, ‘Guys, the reason why we’re not in the same house, why we don’t live under the same roof, Mommy and Daddy, is because Daddy made some mistakes.'”

Woods and Nordegren finalized their divorce in 2010 and he went on to date Lindsey Vonn for nearly three years before their 2015 split. He was first linked to Herman in 2017. The couple’s romance caught the attention of sports fans in 2019 when she cheered him on alongside his two kids as he won his 15th major title in Augusta, Georgia.

That same year, the duo made a rare public appearance when they watched Serena Williams at the 19 U.S. Open.

Woods was back in the news for a different reason in February 2021 when he suffered severe leg injuries after crashing his car in California’s Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes region. Woods was in the hospital for weeks following emergency surgery.

An insider told Us Weekly at the time that having Herman’s support “means the world” to Woods. “She’s been so compassionate and supportive — all his friends and family have. He couldn’t have asked for more in that regard,” the source said.

The duo proved to be going strong when Woods returned to golf in 2022.

Scroll through for a timeline of their relationship:

