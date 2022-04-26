ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kermit, TX

Trio of Kermit athletes sign with college programs

By Jakob Brandenburg
cbs7.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKERMIT, Texas (KOSA) - Three athletes at Kermit High School signed with college...

www.cbs7.com

KTRE

Lobos celebrate athletes on signing day

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Lobos held a signing day ceremony to honor their seniors moving on to the next level of sports. They had representatives in swimming, golf, soccer, and baseball. Each talked about their journey to this point and how proud they were of their high school accomplishments.
LONGVIEW, TX
KFDA

Amarillo High soccer’s Gray joins WT, Carlton inks NLI to Oklahoma City University

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies celebrated college signing day for two seniors on Monday, Nicole Gray and Saizlee Carlton. Gray joins the West Texas A&M Lady Buffs roster. This past season the forward totaled 26 goals and 14 assists leading the Lady Sandies to a UIL 5A Regional Quarterfinal her senior season and the Regional Finals as a junior.
AMARILLO, TX
KCBD

Abilene Christian tops #9 Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With a seven-run second inning, Abilene Christian University beat #9 Texas Tech 8-5, Tuesday night. Tech drops to 29-15 overall and 20-3 at home. The Red Raiders visit Baylor this weekend as they open up a seven game road trip.
LUBBOCK, TX
Person
Cameron Thompson
Tyler Morning Telegraph

In Photos: Tyler Legacy baseball honors seniors

The Tyler Legacy baseball program honored its seniors on Tuesday. Before their final regular season home game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field, nine Red Raiders were recognized. Red Raiders honored were:. No. 13 Bruce Bruckner (son of Kandie and John Bruckner, plans to enroll at Tyler Junior...
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Softball: North Lamar edges Lindale in Game 1

PARIS — North Lamar rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to capture an 8-7 win over the Lindale Lady Eagles on Wednesday night in the first game of a Class 4A bi-district softball best-of-three series. Game 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in Lindale.
LINDALE, TX
jambroadcasting.com

Marisa Hernandez Named SCAC Hitter of the Week

KERRVILLE, TX: Marisa Hernandez, of the Schreiner University Softball team, has been named the SCAC Softball Hitter of the Week. “MARISA HERNANDEZ OF SCHREINER UNIVERSITY, a senior third baseman from La Vernia, Texas, has been named the SCAC Softball Hitter-of-the-Week for games played from Monday, April 18 through Sunday, April 24. Hernandez hit an outstanding .714 at the plate last week, helping the Mountaineers to secure a top-4 seed going into the SCAC Tournament this upcoming weekend. She went 5-for-7, recording at least one hit in all three games of the series and added three RBI, two doubles and two runs scored. Hernandez also walked twice to post an outstanding .778 on-base percentage and finished the weekend with an impressive 1.000 slugging percentage.”
KERRVILLE, TX

