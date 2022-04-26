ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, DE

*Update – Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Kent County Woman

townsquaredelaware.com
 3 days ago

The Gold Alert issued by Delaware State Police Troop on April 26th, 2022 for Lori Templin has been...

townsquaredelaware.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Teen Dead in Fatal Crash on South DuPont Highway

HARRINGTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on southbound South DuPont Hwy (US 13), Harrington. On Wednesday at approximately 10:24 a.m., a 2017 Kentworth Truck Tractor pulling a 2014 Wilson Trailer was stopped in the left turn lane median crossover on US 13 northbound, preparing to turn left across southbound US 13 onto westbound Tower Hill Rd. At the same time, a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling southbound in the left lane of US 13, approaching the intersection with Tower Hill Rd. The truck driver failed to remain stopped and proceeded across the southbound lanes and into the path of the Jetta, resulting in the Jetta striking the right rear tandem wheels of the trailer.
HARRINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Pair arrested following drug investigation in Dover

DOVER, Del. – A drug and firearm investigation concluded Tuesday evening with two arrests in Dover. At around 6 p.m., officers were conducting surveillance in the 800 block of East Loockerman Street when they saw 19-year-old Elijah Simmons leave a residence and conduct a drug transaction with a subject, identified as 18-year-old Jailen Parker.
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Kent County, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
County
Kent County, DE
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Retail Theft from Giant Food Store

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department says its detectives are investigating a Retail Theft that occurred at the Giant Food Stores Supermarket located in Thornbury Township, Chester County. Authorities state that on April 8, 2022, around 7:00 PM, the pictured female entered the Giant Food...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Delaware#The Delaware State Police#Kent County Woman
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WMDT.com

Del. man arrested on kidnapping charges following domestic incident

HARRINGTON, Del. – A Harrington man is behind bars on multiple charges, including kidnapping, following a domestic incident on Monday. Harrington Police officers responded to a business in the 16000 block of S. DuPont Highway for a reported domestic incident inside the business. Officers learned that a male subject entered the store and got into a verbal altercation with the victim. The victim then fled to the office of the business, where the male suspect reportedly followed her, grabbed her by the arm, and began pulling her toward the exit. As the victim struggled to get away, the suspect picked her up and carried her from the store and threw her into a vehicle before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.
HARRINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Dies In Berks County ATV Crash

A 13-year-old girl died in an ATV crash in Berks County over the weekend, authorities said. The Hamburg girl was heading west on Virginville Road when she lost control of the Polaris Trailboss 325 while riding in the shoulder, went off the road, hit a fence and overturned around 5:50 p.m Friday, April 22. in Perry Township, according to State Police.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

School Bus Crashes Head-On In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A school bus had a head-on crash with another vehicle in Camden County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27 at Dresden Court and Jarvis Road in Gloucester Township, initial reports said. It was not immediately known how many passengers were...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

20-year-old charged with gunning down man on N.J. street

A young man accused of fatally shooting a 25-year-old Lindenwold resident on a borough street last week was arrested Wednesday, authorities said. Trayshawn Simpson, 20, of Camden, was charged on Saturday with the murder of Alvin Redd and was taken into custody at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday by police in New Castle, Delaware, according to a joint statement from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and the Lindenwold Police Department.
LINDENWOLD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy