UNION CITY — Union City’s Alumni Field played host to 11 teams from the surrounding area Friday night for the annual Union City Track and Field Invitational. Teams of interest in attendance included the host Chargers, the Quincy Orioles, the Reading Rangers, the Colon Magi and the Mendon Hornets, along with teams from Harper Creek, Concord, Jackson Prep, Marshall, Parchment and St. Phil. ...

UNION CITY, MI ・ 18 MINUTES AGO