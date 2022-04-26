ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Off-Campus Student Life hosts ‘Glass Paint Social’ for students to destress

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOff-Campus Student Life (OCSL) provided a space on April 19 for Fresno State students to connect and relieve stress with final exams approaching. OCSL’s event called Glass Paint Social helped students connect with people and get involved in university programs, as part of its ongoing mission to help students who are...

