Amber Heard’s Dating History: From Johnny Depp to Elon Musk

By Yana Grebenyuk
 4 days ago

After being in several long-term romances in the public eye, Amber Heard has often been candid about her love life.

During an appearance at GLAAD’s 25th anniversary event in 2010, the actress opened up about having “successful relationships” with both men and women in the past. The actress, who was linked to Tasya Van Ree at the time, later explained why she choose to publicly address her bisexuality.

“To be silent about something means to admit underneath that that thing is wrong. But I knew it was not like that,” Heard told Italian magazine IO Donna in 2019, noting that she was warned not to discuss her sexual orientation by people in the industry. “So I told myself to describe reality in a truthful way and to offer young people someone to look up to since those of my generation had grown up without any model of reference. Who knows, thanks to me, maybe someone has felt less inadequate."

Following her split from Van Ree, Heard started dating Depp in 2011 after they met on the set of The Rum Diary . After three years of dating, the pair exchanged vows but the Pineapple Express star filed for divorce one year later. Amid their breakup, Heard accused Depp of domestic violence and obtained a temporary restraining order against him.

Depp, for his part, denied the allegations, however, the former couple's ups and downs continued to make headlines. Two years after Depp and Heard reached a divorce settlement, the Texas native penned a 2018 op-ed about her past history with abuse for The Washington Post .

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, who was not named in the essay, sued his ex-wife for defamation due to a reference about an incident that occurred two years prior to publication. Depp argued that Heard's writing affected his career in Hollywood.

Ahead of their public trial, the activist took to social media to announce a new addition to her family . "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," Heard captioned a post announcing her daughter's birth in July 2021. "I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this."

She concluded: "My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

Scroll down for Heard's complete dating history:

