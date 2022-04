BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In January 2021, New York State published a 405 page business plan that details how Buffalo's Broadway Market can be transformed. The plan called for $45 million in renovations, and offered recommendations about what ought to be changed to transform the market into a regional destination. A couple months later, then-Governor Andrew Cuomo announced $4 million for the market, which according to Kathleen Peterson, the Broadway Market's manager, has been largely untouched since that March 2021 announcement.

