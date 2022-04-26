ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Mexico's Alfa eyes pricing actions to fight inflation on food items

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa is exploring pricing actions to combat the impact of inflation seen in its food subsidiary Sigma, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Escalante said on Tuesday.

The firm is working on expense-saving projects such as replacing ingredients in its recipes with cheaper products, Escalante said. But it is open to increasing prices in the second quarter, he added.

The executive added that Alfa is exploring growth opportunities like data centers and 5G deployment while it finds buyers for its telecommunications subsidiary Axtel.

“It is true that the process to sell Axtel has been longer than we anticipated. It has been affected by global insecurities, volatility and changes in the industry, but we will continue to pursue it,” Escalante said.

Alfa will keep growing, as it expects its subsidiary Alpek to close the acquisition of international PET laminate producer Octal Holding by the end of the second quarter.

Petrochemical company Alpek signed an agreement to acquire Octal for $620 million in February.

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Sigma#Mexican#Axtel#Alpek#Octal Holding
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 28 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries regarding purchases of Russian oil following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China, U.S. discussing audit deal plan as delistings loom - sources

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China and U.S. regulators are discussing operational details of an audit deal that Beijing hopes to sign this year, sources familiar with the matter said, in the latest move to try to keep Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges. A preliminary framework for audit supervision cooperation...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Recipes
YourErie

Ask a travel nerd: What do oil prices mean for my summer travel?

The point is, nobody can predict what will happen to oil next, yet everybody is curious how it will impact long-delayed summer travel plans. Does it make sense to book flights sooner or later? Is it better to drive or fly? And does anybody remember how to siphon gas (asking for a friend)?
INDUSTRY
Motorious

Fully Loaded Sunken Car Carrier Finally Recovered

December 5, 2012, just off the Dutch coast, the MV Baltic Ace collided with the Corvus J in one of the busiest shipping channels in the world. In 15 minutes the 500-ft long car carrier was resting on the floor of the North sea and nearly half of its crew was lost. The tragedy was far from over though, and a potential for even more loss was very real.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Global growth to slow as inflation bites: Reuters poll

BENGALURU, April 28 (Reuters) - The global economy will expand more slowly than predicted three months ago, according to Reuters polls of over 500 economists, who said higher commodity prices and an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war could prompt another downgrade. Already under pressure from monetary tightening as central banks...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Bank of China posts rise of 7% in Q1 profit

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, April 30 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (BoC) , the country’s fourth largest bank by assets, posted on Saturday a rise of 7% in first-quarter net profit as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. BoC, which has the largest global network among Chinese lenders, said...
WORLD
Reuters

India seizes $725 mln of Xiaomi funds in foreign exchange case

NEW DELHI, April 30 (Reuters) - India said on Saturday it had seized $725 million from local bank accounts of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp for alleged “illegal outwards remittances.”. The Enforcement Directorate said in a tweet, without elaborating, that it had seized 55.5 billion rupees from Xiaomi Technology...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Chinese Omicron-specific mRNA COVID vaccine candidate to be trialed in UAE

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Suzhou Abogen Biosciences Co said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate using the messenger RNA (mRNA) technology and targeting the Omicron variant has obtained clinical trial approval in the United Arab Emirates. With Friday’s announcement, Abogen joins Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna in trialing candidates modified specifically against Omicron,...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

416K+
Followers
321K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy