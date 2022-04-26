ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, OR

Missing kayaker found dead in Benton County; crews search for partner

By Andre Meunier
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The body of a missing kayaker was discovered Monday morning in Benton County, and search and rescue crews continue to look for a second person who hasn’t returned from a weekend outing on the Long Tom...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Man missing from China Hat Road camp found deceased; authorities say death not suspicious

A 70-year-old man who disappeared from his camp on China Hat Road south of Bend, prompting a public request for information, has been found deceased, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Sunday, adding that it was not considered a suspicious death. The post Man missing from China Hat Road camp found deceased; authorities say death not suspicious appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
WGAU

Oregon authorities identify man found dead in homemade casket

A man whose body was found in a homemade wooden casket in an Oregon cemetery has been identified, authorities said Thursday. Deputies used fingerprints to identify the man as Randall Louis Lloyd, 59, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Preliminary autopsy results revealed that Lloyd...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Benton County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Joseph, OR
County
Benton County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Elderly couple are killed, 5,000 people ordered to evacuate and 200 homes are destroyed in devastating New Mexico wildfire which has wiped out more than 5,700acres

A raging New Mexico wildfire has killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes as fire fighters struggle to contain the flames. The McBride Fire has destroyed more than 200 homes since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer.
ACCIDENTS
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Rescue Team#Kayaker#Volunteers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
womenworking.com

At Least Four Killed After Bridge Collapses Due to Traffic Jam

Featured image via Shutterstock and does not show actual scene. Photo for illustrative purposes only. An old and damaged bridge collapsed on Wednesday during heavy traffic in a central Philippine town, killing at least four people and injuring at least 23 more. About a dozen vehicles fell into the river...
ACCIDENTS
WDTV

Parsons Police finds new form of meth thanks to child

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Parsons Police recently came across a surprise, a parent brought them what looks like a candy or kids multivitamin, except it’s far from that. Chief Kevin Keplinger said the little blue tab isn’t candy, it’s actually a hard drug. When they first came...
PARSONS, WV
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
75K+
Followers
40K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy