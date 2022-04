BALTIMORE (April 28, 2022) – The Maryland Department of the Environment has released the results of the second phase of the agency’s sampling of public drinking water systems for a class of chemical compounds known as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). The report describes the results of sampling 65 public water systems across the state. […] The post MDE issues second report on sampling of Maryland public drinking water systems for PFAS appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO