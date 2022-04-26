ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polish officials: Russia suspending gas supplies over rubles

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Russia is suspending natural gas deliveries to Poland beginning Wednesday morning after Poland refused a demand to pay for its supplies in Russian rubles, Polish officials said Tuesday.

Poland’s state gas company, PGNiG, said it was notified by Russian gas giant Gazprom that deliveries through the Yamal-Europe pipeline would stop Wednesday.

Poland has been a strong supporter of neighboring Ukraine during the Russian invasion. It is a transit point for weapons the United States and other Western nations have provided Ukraine.

The Polish government confirmed this week that it was sending tanks to Ukraine’s army. On Tuesday, it announced a sanctions list targeting 50 Russian oligarchs and companies, including Gazprom.

Europe imports large amounts of Russian natural gas to heat homes, generate electricity and fuel industry. The imports have continued despite the war in Ukraine.

Around 60% of imports are paid in euros, and the rest in dollars. Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that going forward, "unfriendly" foreign buyers would have to pay the state-owned Gazprom in rubles.

Putin's demand was apparently intended to help bolster the Russian currency amid the war in Ukraine. European leaders said they would not comply, arguing the rubles requirement violated the terms of contracts and their sanctions against Russia.

The Yamal pipeline carries natural gas from Russia to Poland and Germany, through Belarus. Poland has been receiving some 9 billion cubic meters of Russian gas annually.

Poland’s gas company PGNiG said that Russia’s demand to be paid in rubles represented a breach of the Yamal contract.

Flow charts published on the website of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas showed drastic drops of gas flows at entry points in Kondratki, a town in eastern Poland, and Vysokaye, which is in Belarus.

The Russian news agency Tass cited Gazprom as saying that Poland must pay for its gas supplies under a new procedure.

Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa stressed that Poland was prepared for such a situation after working for years to reduce its reliance on Russian energy sources. She said the country has been effectively independent when it comes to Russian gas for some time.

“There will be no shortage of gas in Polish homes,” Moskwa tweeted.

The minister repeated that message at a news conference, saying: “Appropriate diversification strategies that we have introduced allow us to feel on the safe side in this situation,” she said.

Poland has been working since the 1990s to wean itself off of Russian energy and was already on track to end its reliance on Russian gas this year. It recently moved to stop imports of Russian coal.

The government in Waraw has urged other European countries to lessen their dependence on Russian energy sources,

