ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Bold Predictions For The NFL Draft & What The Colts Should Do At #42

By Marc Dykton
1075thefan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL Draft is Thursday night and barring a shocking move up, the Indianapolis Colts won’t be selecting until Friday in the second round with the 42nd overall pick. What they do with that pick is anyone’s guess as they have plenty of holes to try and fill with their seven...

www.1075thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
State
Georgia State
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
The Spun

Falcons Admit They Plan On Drafting A Quarterback

For the first time since 2008, Matt Ryan won’t be quarterbacking the Atlanta Falcons. Ryan was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason for a package of draft picks. And according to the team, they plan to use one of those on a QB. Per Pro Football Focus’ Ari...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Draft Picks#American Football#The Nfl Draft#The Indianapolis Colts#Gm#Kevin Query
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jags take 'athletic freak' Travon Walker with top pick in NFL draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Placing more emphasis on pro potential than college production, the Jacksonville Jaguars chose Georgia pass rusher Travon Walker with the top pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night. The Jaguars took the 6-foot-5, 272-pound “athletic freak” over Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson, who set a school...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WDTN

2022 NFL Draft l Record 8 teams don’t own a first-round pick

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the NFL draft. ___ The NFL draft is kicking off in Las Vegas on Thursday night and a record eight teams won’t make their first selections until Friday night unless they trade back into the first round. The teams without first-round picks are the Rams, Bears, Browns, Broncos, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
ESPN

NFL mock draft 2022: NFL Nation reporters make first-round predictions

You've heard this is the most unpredictable draft in years. Not even the top pick is a given. You've read the latest mock drafts not only from ESPN gurus Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay, but one in which they collaborated. Now it's time for our NFL Nation reporters to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Darius Philon visits Colts

The Colts hosted defensive tackle Darius Philon on a free agent visit Wednesday. Philon recently visited the Raiders, whom he played for last season under now-Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Philon, 28, had not played in the NFL since 2018 when he saw action in 11 games with the Raiders...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2022 NFL Draft NFC Team Needs

Key Players Lost: WR (Christian Kirk), OLB (Chandler Jones), RB (Chase Edmonds), ILB (Jordan Hicks), DE (Jordan Phillips) The team is in a position to pursue one of the top CBs in this draft. They have very few CBs on their roster and should add at least 2. The Cards will miss Chandler Jones the most after losing him in free agency; he was a vital part of their defensive pass rush. It wouldn’t hurt to inject some youth on the Edge. There’s also a need for a rotational player on their 3-4 DL. There is a need for depth at OL although there are solid starters in place that don’t make it a huge need. Christian Kirk may have gotten a mega-deal in free agency, but I don’t think that WR is a huge need for the Cards-maybe late 3rd day.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy